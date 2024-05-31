Oasis of contemporary comfort

Discover the modern organic home collection, a beautifully curated aesthetic packed with mixed materials, sculptured curves and travel-inspired finds featuring an exciting collaboration with interior designer Leanne Ford and star chef Eric Adjepong.

The modern organic home collection is all about the mix — natural warmth and texture alongside high-design looks. Crafted with warm natural wood, sleek glass accents, deep charcoal hues, earthy clay elements and luxurious marble touches, each piece from this collection exudes timeless elegance.

This season, the brand brings even more beauty through a continued collaboration Ford with the exclusive Origins Collection, showcasing fresh designs of modern farmhouse furniture and houseware. From layered neutrals to dreamy curves to a little rock and roll edge, it’s everything that makes the designer a star.

A new collaboration with star chef Eric Adjepong, on the other hand, features a vibrant collection that’s rooted in heritage combining his West African and New York City roots and designed to spark bold flavors and joyful gatherings.

Crate and Barrels new collection also includes the Cool Coastal Home, with its breezy and beautiful European beach getaway-inspired look.

