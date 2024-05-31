NSCR North leg 60% done — PNR

The Philippine National Railways (PNR) said the northern leg of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project has reached a 60 percent progress rate to date — putting the entire project on track for full completion in 2028.

“The NSCR’s Clark to Valenzuela City leg is currently about close to 60 percent finished. The Clark to Valenzuela, we believe, can be completed within two years,” PNR chairman Michael Macapagal said during a media briefing.

According to Macapagal, the Metro Manila segment of the NSCR project is anticipated to start by around October. It involves the construction of elevated and at-grade tracks and stations connecting Blumentritt in Manila to Sucat in Parañaque City.

To recall, the Alabang-Calamba leg of the NSCR broke ground in July last year. In March this year, the PNR’s Tutuban-Alabang operations were suspended to make way for the NSCR’s construction.

Multilateral effort

The construction of NSCR’s last three segments is part of the government’s efforts with the Asian Development Bank, embassies of South Korea and Japan, Japan International Cooperation Agency, contractor Hyundai — DongAh joint venture, and the local government of Santa Rosa, Laguna.

A massive 147-kilometer railway system, the NSCR will have 37 stations and will run on 0 electric multiple-train units.

The rail line is expected to provide two hours of end-to-end travel for over 600,000 passengers daily on full operations.