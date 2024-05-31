‘Munti’ ranks 9th on NCR revenue earners

The local government of Muntinlupa City on Friday announced that it has secured a spot among the top 10 revenue earners in the National Capital Region (NCR) for 2023.

Data from the Bureau of Local Government Finance (DOF-BLGF) disclosed that Muntinlupa ranked ninth with a revenue of P4.63 billion, reflecting a 13 percent increase in Annual Revenue Income (ARI) from the previous year.

Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon hailed the revenue growth as a sign of economic recovery.

“This significant increase signifies that Muntinlupa’s economy is on the right track, especially during this crucial pandemic recovery period,” Biazon said.

“The additional revenue allows us to enhance public services and provide better support for our community,” he added.

Meantime, Quezon City topped the list with P27.41 billion, followed by Makati City with P19.36 billion, Taguig City with P13.54 billion, Pasig City with P13.13 billion and Manila with P12.43 billion.

Parañaque City, on the other hand, placed sixth with P7.9 billion, followed by Pasay City with P7.35 billion, Mandaluyong City with P5.76 billion and Muntinlupa. Caloocan City rounded out the top 10 with P4.09 billion in revenue.

The remaining Metro Manila cities and the lone municipality of Pateros filled the remaining spots.

Biazon assured residents that all collected revenue will be used for public service improvements.

“We assure our constituents that every centavo is used judiciously to enhance social services and improve the quality of life for all Muntinlupeños,” Biazon said.