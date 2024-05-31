MG to launch MG3, G50 Plus

MG Philippines is set to add two highly awaited entries to its 2024 lineup with the upcoming launch of the MG3 and the MG G50 Plus MPV in early June. With these two exciting additions, the British-born manufacturer is looking to make another lasting impact on the Philippine auto market.

The new MG3 is looking to turn heads being the first in its class to offer a full HEV option. Alongside the traditional gasoline engine model, the MG3 provides great overall value for money with its remarkable fuel efficiency, modern-looking exterior, and advanced features. The visually stunning hatchback aims to become a desirable option for first time car owners and for those looking to shift into hybrid electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, the 2024 G50 Plus is MG’s bold new entry in the competitive MPV field in the Philippines. The reasonably priced premium MPV can seat up to eight people comfortably while still providing great fuel efficiency, making it a prime choice for large groups. The G50 Plus also comes with advanced features that make for a wonderful riding experience.

“We at MG Philippines are excited to continue introducing the most exciting options for our Filipino motorists and car enthusiasts, so we’re really looking forward to fully unveiling the new MG3 and G50 Plus very, very soon,” said MG Philippines president Felix Jiang.

The official suggested retail prices and vehicle specifications of both the 2024 MG3 and G50 Plus will be revealed to the public this coming 4 June.

