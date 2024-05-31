Mercedes Cabral finds ‘Lena’ role a blessing

If you’re an avid viewer of top-rating primetime series Batang Quiapo, you must be familiar and probably one of the many who hates her as the scheming character named ‘Lena’ played by actor Mercedes Cabral.
In an exclusive chat with Mercedes, she told DAILY TRIBUNE that she has been getting messages from fans on social media who are quite affected by her scenes in the Coco Martin-led series.
“Well, may mga tao na pine-personal na ako. Hindi na Lena yung tawag sakin or sinasabi, kundi Mercedes Cabral, na so ako na mismo tinitira. But mostly sa messages ito. In person naman pag may mga nakaka-recognize sa kin, they say things like ‘gusto kita sampalin kasi kuhang-kuha mo yung inis ko, pero ang galing mo.’ So kapag nakakarinig ako ng mga ganong bagay, that is a huge compliment for me (Well, there are people who have made it personal. They don’t refer to me anymore as Lena, but call me by my name, Mercedes Cabral. But those are usually in the messages. In person, when someone recognizes me, they would say things like, ‘I’d like to slap you because you really get to me, but you are so good!’ When I hear such things, it’s a huge compliment for me).”
Mercedes adds that if people react to one’s portrayal, it means one is doing a good job as an actor.
“Ibig sabihin, nagagawa ko ng maayos yung trabaho ko. Nagagawa ko ng maayos yung assigned character sa akin (It only means that what I’m doing my job well. I am able to portray the character assigned to me well). As an actor, it’s your job to give life to a character in a story. At kailangan yung mga characters na tulad ni Lena sa storya. Sila kasi nagbibigay ng conflict sa story e. Although sometimes, naapektuhan ako sa mga sinasabi ng tao, siyempre tao lang din naman ako, iniisip ko na lang na ang importante nagagawa ko ng maayos trabaho ko (And you need characters like Lena. They provide the conflict in a story. Although sometimes I get affected by what people say, I am just human. But I just think it’s more important that I am able to do my job well),” she says.
Mercedes has played various colorful characters mostly from independently-produced films that represented the country in countless international film festivals. For this actor, learning and portraying out-of-the-box characters is key.
“Gusto ko gumanap ng isang komplikado na karakter. Character na may multiple personalities or someone psychotic. Para sa akin, ang sarap pag-aralan saka planuhin paano mo gagawin yung mga ganon ka-complex na character. Sarap pag-aralan paano sila mag-isip at anong klaseng desisyon yung mga gagawin nila (I want to play a complicated character, one with multiple personality. For me, it is fun to prepare for the role of a complicated character. It is fun to study how they think and what how the will act).”
The Batang Quiapo kontrabida also said on this interview that given the chance, she wants to have more scenes with Elijah Canlas, whom she finds a good actor.
As one who finds passion in the world of acting, Mercedes gives this advice to newbies in the profession: “Learn/study/know your craft! Ang pag-arte, hindi lang yan basta magaling ka mag-memorize at mabilis umiyak. Hindi yun ang basehan kung magaling ka umarte. Madaming iba’t- ibang (Acting is not just about memorizing lines or how fast you can cry. Those are not the bases for good acting. There are many) techniques and sana give yourself time to learn those things. Mag-attend ng acting workshops. Until now nag aattend pa din ako whenever I can kasi it’s a never-ending learning process. Trust me, ang sarap pag-aralan ng ginagawa natin (it feels good to study our craft),” she said.
Mercedes Cabral started her active movie career with the 2008 film Serbis and notable films Kinatay (2009); Pilgrim Lovers (2011), Thy Womb and The Healing (both shown in 2012).