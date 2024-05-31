Marcos greets VP Sara Duterte on her 46th birthday

SINGAPORE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. conveyed his warm wishes to Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte as she celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday.

The Chief Executive greeted VP Duterte in a Facebook post while he is still here in Singapore for his keynote address at the 2024 IISS Shangri-La Dialogue.

Duterte, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III serves as the country's caretaker while the President is on a working visit.

In the social media post, the President praised Vice President Duterte's dedication and passion for the nation and highlighted her hard work as an inspiration to the youth and educators across the country.

"Happy Birthday, Inday Sara! Your hard work and love for our country inspire our youth and teachers," Marcos wrote on Facebook.

"Let's continue this for a strong education under the New Philippines," Marcos added.