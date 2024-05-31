Lee, Suzuki conquer Pradera

LUBAO, Pampanga — Jiwon Lee and Shinichi Suzuki flaunted their might, turning the final round of the 15-18 division into a masterful conquest as they posted similar 73s to rule the Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT) Luzon Series 2 on Friday at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club here.

Lee, who all but secured her second consecutive JPGT crown by amassing a 17-stroke lead over Reese Ng in the third round, finished with a 37-36 card, mixing three birdies with four bogeys. Her four-day total of three-under 285 bested Ng by 20 shots, setting a new record early in the series.

Ng closed with a 76 for a 305 aggregate while Lia Duque placed third with a 310, matching Lee’s over-over par score on both the first and third nines of the Pradera Verde golf complex.

The Korean’s stellar performance, highlighted by a brilliant six-under 66 in the first round, eclipsed Geoffrey Tan’s 19-shot triumph in the boys’ 11-14 category Thursday.

“In the last nine holes, I was super relaxed, having fun and felt no pressure,” said Lee, who initially aimed to score as low as possible.

“But after going one-over at the front nine, I told myself, maybe not under-par but just do my best till the end.”

“The fairway conditions were tough because of the weather, but I don’t feel bad about that because I still did my best and had fun. I think that’s what matters.”

With a series of imposing victories, the 16-year-old believes she’s ready to turn professional.

“I’ll wait another month to join amateur tournaments. In July, I might try to turn pro. I’m not in a hurry, but I really want to experience the field in the LPGT (Ladies Philippine Golf Tour) and see what it feels like to be a professional,” Lee said.

Suzuki, meanwhile, secured a six-shot victory over Tristan Padilla in the premier division on a 288 total. The Manila Southwoods standout extended his overnight five-stroke lead to nine with a run of eight pars against Padilla’s four consecutive bogeys in the first nine.

Suzuki’s closing one-over par card also proved enough to cushion the impact of a wavering 38 finish.

Reflecting on his performance this week, Suzuki emphasized the need to improve his patience especially during challenging stretches of competition.

“I think the only thing I need to work on at this stage is my patience. I tend to rush my shots,” said Suzuki, referring to his second-round struggle where he scored a 78 after an impressive opening 70.

He, however, rebounded with a remarkable 67 in the pivotal round, leading to his runaway victory.

Padilla staged a late rally with three birdies in a solid closing effort in the third nine, but ultimately, his 74 led to a 294 total for second. Mark Kobayashi claimed third place with a 301, also after a two-over card.