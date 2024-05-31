Photos

LAOAG COPS NAB BAR EMPLOYEE

A bar employee identified as “Kim”, 33-year-old, and a resident of Bagong Silang, Caloocan City, was nabbed by Laoag City Police Station operatives after she allegedly sold 0.7 gram of sh*bu to a police poseur buyer on Thursday evening, 30 May 2024. In an interview with the suspect, she admitted that she gets dr*g items from one of her customers. “Kinukuha ko po items sa customer ko. Pero kanina po take-out lang po nila ako tapos bigla nang nagkahulian eh wala naman po ako bag o dala” (I get my items from my customer. Earlier, however, I was taken out by my customer when suddenly there was an arrest incident in which I didn't had any drugs nor bring my bag with me.) Recovered from the suspect were 0.7 gram of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) including plastic materials, contained in one piece heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet, which is the buy-bust item, and 3.7 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride (sh*bu) including plastic materials, contained in three contiguous heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, two contiguous heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, one elongated heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet, and two small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, which were in her possession. | via Jasper Dawang