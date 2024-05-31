Jumpstart your way to health

The ageLOC TRMe System is designed to help consumers achieve their weight management and lifestyle transformation goals through a complete and balanced approach. The 90-day program for weight management features clinically studied food supplements to help control food cravings, help support lean muscle and boost metabolism. It is also designed to reduce stress as one adjusts to a new diet regimen and maintain a positive mindset.

Jumpstart is a drink supplement that stimulates metabolism, aids appetite control and supports lean muscle mass. MyEdge helps keep you full for longer to limit snacking. CS Control helps in mood management, to better control appetite. MC Complex focuses on supporting lean muscle mass and resting metabolic rate. TrimShake is a high-quality protein powder with enough macro — and micronutrients for your muscles. It works hand in hand with the MC Complex to make sure you’re burning fat and not losing muscles. It can also be used as a meal replacement.

Dr. Shelly Hester, Nuskin’s director of Global Research and Development, flew in to talk about the overall benefits of the ageLOC TRMe System. She presented the science behind the program, alongside the real world benefits as seen in two NuSkin employees who are enjoying a fitter lifestyle after the first 90 days on the program.

Your transformation is within your reach with NuSkin’s ageLOC TRMe System, with the complete pack priced at P136,100. For more information, visit www.nuskin.com.ph.