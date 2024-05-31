Housing for all Filipinos

Recently, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) broke ground for a Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program in Barangay Malagasang 1-G in Cavite.

The project, comprised of mid-rise condominium buildings, will be developed by PH1 World Developers, the real estate arm of Megawide.

A five-tower, 1,100-unit mid-rise residential community is set to rise on a 1.7-hectare property there.

Located in the heart of one of Cavite’s sprawling districts and a mere 400 meters from the New Imus City Hall, the future development is expected to offer convenience, accessibility, and mobility, not to mention various other exciting opportunities.

“The participation of reputable private contractors, like Megawide, is key to the success of 4PH as the program is anchored on tapping private funds for the development of government housing,” Human Settlements Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said.

“It will significantly contribute to the current administration’s objective of addressing the country’s housing needs by providing Filipino families with safe, decent and affordable housing in sustainable communities,” he said.

This is exciting news, of course. Not just because lower-income families will be given access to affordable homes, just as our President promised, but because housing has other benefits aside from providing a roof and shelter.

You may or may not know that housing plays a critical role in the overall economic opportunities enjoyed by individual workers and their families, affecting current and future workers, employers, communities, and the country as a whole.

Now I wish to share what I believe to be the possible effects of the lack of access to affordable housing, particularly on the individual and community levels.

Housing affordability, stability, quality, tenure, and location have all been shown to impact child development and opportunities for individuals and households. Housing is the basic building block for family well-being, and the lack of affordable and sustainable access to housing is often the reason why individuals and families experience instability in housing, accept substandard housing, or sacrifice other critical needs such as education, health, and food.

Difficulties with finances and substandard or unstable housing may lead to negative consequences for both individuals and their families.

These consequences are not only on the economic aspect of life but on the social and medical aspects as well.

Lack of decent housing affects the health of residents as well. Poor housing quality often induces stress and inhibits the home from providing a peaceful or restorative space for its members.

A study conducted overseas found that psychological well-being correlated with housing quality; that is, people in high-quality housing were less depressed and more energetic and peaceful than those living in low-quality housing.

Substandard housing represents a potential psychological detriment by causing low self-esteem, fear, and uncertainty, and hindering family self-‐confidence and sufficiency.

For example, residents of low-quality housing constantly worry about the integrity of their home’s structural components, producing anxiety that does not go away. Housing-related stress or anxiety has also been shown to lead to mental illness.

Children in low-income families who receive housing subsidies are more likely to be classified as having “good” or “excellent” health than those in low-income families on the waiting list for assistance. Furthermore, adults who are housing cost-burdened are less likely to fill a medical prescription, follow healthcare treatments, or purchase health insurance because of the costs.

In addition, health problems, when persistent, present significant employment and productivity problems. Businesses impacted by poor employee health may experience high rates of turnover manifested in unfilled positions, lower productivity, and lost profits. Health conditions also pose a barrier for those who are currently unemployed and can lead to both temporary and permanent medically induced unemployment (i.e., the inability to work owing to a medical condition).

Conversely, the accessibility and availability of affordable housing will lead to a better quality of life for individuals which can lead to their overall well-being. This will trickle down to the businesses, the community, and the country as a whole.

Let’s continue to build more decent and affordable houses in the country, especially for lower-income families and the underprivileged sectors of our society.