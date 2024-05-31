Heritage 101 with Mita Rufino

The museum piece exhibited in Malaysia. Delicate full callado or open work barong, tapis and serpentina saya with black hand embroidery panels and pastel flowers. One of the best in Mrs. Rufino’s collection.Heritage is the soul of a nation — without it, we are nothing. It is a testament of who we are, our identity as a people. One of the country’s custodians is the Filipino Heritage Festival Inc. (FHFI). Headed by the illustrious and notable Mita Rufino, it is a non-profit organization that mounts month-long celebrations yearly in May. FHFI showcases performance and visual arts exhibitions, culinary feasts and cultural activities designed to spread awareness and reach a wide audience.
This year it has partnered with Artefino to celebrate National Heritage Month with a fundraising cultural and fashion show called “PAMANA: Woven Legacies in Fashion & Dance” held last 29 May at the Manila Polo Club, Makati City. The event was a breathtaking showcase of the arts through the creations of the country’s premiere fashion designers, brands and outstanding performances by Danspace Ballet School and the University of the East Silanganan Dance Troupe.
The highlight of the show was the private collection of bespoke Patis Tesoro gowns created over the last three decades. Armita B. Rufino started her collection in the ’80s during her time as the vice president of the Cultural Center of Philippines and later in the ’90s during her husband’s time as District Governor of Rotary International and over the last 20 years for various FHFI events. These masterpieces have stood the test of time and been immortalized by the beauty of excellent craftsmanship, masterful intricate detailing and distinct style. It is a precious and priceless collective of heritage worn in the show by women of all ages. New.Now.Next interviews Rufino on Patis, heritage and fashion.
NNN: Why Patis Tesoro?
MR: I like her designs and it conforms to my taste.
NNN: How long have you been collecting her pieces? How many pieces do you think you have?
MR: Since 1984. Last count, I think I have around 26 pieces.
NNN: What about Patis’ design do you like the most?
MR: There’s one that I really like that even Malaysia borrowed it and it was shown in their museum. We were there for a Habi event. (This was the finale dress in the Panama show.)
NNN: She seems to be a master colorist; what favors your eyes and why?
MR: She has very, very good taste in mixing colors. Sometimes I would say, wow it’s not a common combination but she can do it.
NNN: What’s your first piece? What did you have it made for, what occasion?
MR: I asked her to do something for me and she made two pairs, two sets. One is a kimona (transparent piece of clothing made of pineapple fiber) but both had checkered skirts (patadyong or printed check skirt) .
NNN: The most delicate piece you own?
MR: The most delicate piece is the finale dress in the Pamana show because it’s really all made of callado (distinctive feature of our Barong Tagalog and well known Lumban style of embroidery also known as Burdang Lumban).
NNN: Why did you decide to include her in the heritage show? What is her relevance?
MR: Patis, for me, is one of the main designers for heritage. She’s been using since before true Filipino attire and designs. She has shown us how it can be done and to move forward creates modern Filipiniana. She’s now into recycling; she loves using recycled fabrics and putting them together.
NNN: Print on print has been the designer’s signature, from stripes to checks to florals and polka dots. What’s your favorite?
MR: My favorite is one polka dot print on piña which she did for me.
NNN: Do you think Patis should be named national artist? If yes, on what merits?
MR: I think so. She truly deserves it. She is a designer who doesn’t think of herself but also helps other designers. She continues her advocacy in trying to make Filipino designers use Filipino fabrics that can and should be followed.