Heritage 101 with Mita Rufino

The highlight of the show was the private collection of bespoke Patis Tesoro gowns created over the last three decades. Armita B. Rufino started her collection in the ’80s during her time as the vice president of the Cultural Center of Philippines and later in the ’90s during her husband’s time as District Governor of Rotary International and over the last 20 years for various FHFI events. These masterpieces have stood the test of time and been immortalized by the beauty of excellent craftsmanship, masterful intricate detailing and distinct style. It is a precious and priceless collective of heritage worn in the show by women of all ages. New.Now.Next interviews Rufino on Patis, heritage and fashion.

NNN: Why Patis Tesoro?

MR: I like her designs and it conforms to my taste.

NNN: How long have you been collecting her pieces? How many pieces do you think you have?

MR: Since 1984. Last count, I think I have around 26 pieces.

NNN: What about Patis’ design do you like the most?

MR: There’s one that I really like that even Malaysia borrowed it and it was shown in their museum. We were there for a Habi event. (This was the finale dress in the Panama show.)

NNN: She seems to be a master colorist; what favors your eyes and why?