FAMAS sidelights

I came to Manila Hotel’s Fiesta Pavilion at past 3 p.m. Sunday, almost one hour ahead of the official start of registration.
As I entered the venue, there were only a few persons and a rehearsal was ongoing to perfect the performance. I even saw FAMAS president Francia “Cheche” Conrado standing and attending to some details.
Minutes later, I saw Renz Spangler, FAMAS public relations officer, as he welcomed me with open arms.
The ushers were being briefed for the last time as a representative from the office of Sen. Bong Revilla informed Renz that it would be Congresswoman Lani Revilla who would represent the senator as he was still recuperating from a recent tendon surgery.
I took the opportunity to look into each table of the guests in the night’s award ceremony. At Table 1, situated on the left side of the stage center, it would be the group of Lani Revilla, Lala Sotto, Robin Padilla and Alfred Vargas, among others. As for the veteran stars like seniors Eva Darren, Divina Valencia and Marissa Delgado, their table was just near the stage.
Tables for members of the FAMAS board were adjacent to the stage center while those in the business sector were in the rightmost sides of the stage.
Then tables for the films nominated for the FAMAS this year were spread on both left and right sides of the hall.
The Philippine Movie Press Club media table was situated on Table 56 near the sound system technical team, at the rightmost part adjacent to the hall’s entrance.
Our location was very fitting for we could see who was coming to the venue.
One of the earliest iconic stars inside the reception hall was veteran actress Eva Darren with her grandkids. She was assisted by Spangler to their seats. Darren began appearing in movies during the early 1960s and she won the FAMAS Award for best supporting actress for the film Ang Pulubi (1969) starring Charito Solis.
She was followed by Pilar Padilla, the oldest living postwar period actress (she will turn 98 years old on 20 September) from the famous Padilla dynasty of high-caliber actors and actresses in the history of Philippine cinema. I assisted Spangler to bring Padilla to her seat.
Then other veteran actors and actresses came in. Iconic director Elwood Perez, a fellow Kapampangan, greeted me twice.
An all-male group, FORTEnors started to entertain those in the audience as the giving of Prestige Award had begun. Dr. Nona S. Ricafort made a keynote speech, followed by the message of FAMAS president Francia “Cheche” Conrado.
I was seated beside Mamita Flores, organizer of Dangal ng Lahing Filipino Award 2024, who is a big fan of Eva Darren as she left her table and took a photo of Ms. Darren with excitement.
The FAMAS program proper started at 8:15 a.m. after our dinner, consisting of Italian vegetable soup, steamed salmon fillet or beef morcon, scallop potato baked with cheese, buttered vegetables, peach melba for dessert and coffee or tea. Members of the PMPC came in and joined our table as we harked to the other entertaining numbers from JM Yosures with the Philstagers Ensemble, Lae Franzini, Kathy Hipolito Mas, Sweet Buchanan, Sheena Mae Palad, Christi Fider, Moira Lacambra, Keisha Paolo and Pia Caduyac.
The 29 special awardees were given, as follows: Tina Loy, Romeo Rivera, Perla Bautista, Efren Reyes Jr., Helen Gamboa-Sotto, director Elwood Perez, entertainment journalist Baby K. Jimenez, John Lloyd Cruz, Pilar Padilla, Greg Martin, Gloria Romero, Dingdong Dantes, Lito Lapid, Pepito Rodriguez, Eddie Gutierrez, Dante Rivero, Roger Calvin, Bong Revilla, Robin Padilla, Coco Martin, Divina Valencia, Sharon Cuneta, Nova Villa, Snooky Serna, Barbara Perez (her daughter Anna Ylagan was not able to attend to represent her mom due to prior commitment), Celia Rodriguez, Pilar Pilapil, Marissa Delgado and Marian Rivera.
Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon were FAMAS Circle of Excellence Awardees as well as Gina de Venecia and Pempe Rodrigo received the FAMAS Presidential Awards.
The suspense and tension began with the announcement of best director (Louie Ignacio for film Papa Mascot). The group of film GOMBURZA maintained their composure, as I saw the face of director Pepe Diokno with his sporty smile as a nod to the decision of the jury. The GOMBURZA group was edged out this time when best picture for the film Mallari was announced.
As for best actor, there was a tie. First to announce for best actor was Alfred Vargas for the film La Pieta. Vargas was ecstatic and felt honored to have a FAMAS trophy. And Piolo Pascual for the film Mallari who will be a major part of the
soon-to-be Ricky Lee’s Himala the Musical Remake, under the music composed and arranged by Pipo Cifra and direction of Atty. Vince M. Tañada.
The highlight of this night’s event was the announcement of best actress winner: Kathryn Bernardo for the film A Very Good Girl.
The ceremony ended past midnight.