DoubleDragon to unleash new Hotel 101 projects

Edgar “Injap” Sia II, chairman of DoubleDragon, announced that the company will be opening a 519-unit Hotel101-Davao, touted as the biggest hotel in Mindanao.

The groundbreaking project will feature

back-to-back commercial and retail shops, premium hospitality experience and world-class features and amenities that will cater to the growing demands and preferences of different local and international travelers and guests.

Apart from the Davao project, more hotels under the Hotel101 brand will be slated to open in the future. Currently under construction is the 700-room Hotel101-Libis, the largest hotel in Quezon City.

A 548-unit Hotel101 Cebu-Mactan, meanwhile, will open in 2025. This project will be the biggest airport hotel in Visayas.

Several other Hotel101 branded hotels will be developed and constructed nationwide, specifically in the key locations of Baguio, Bohol, Boracay, Cagayan de Oro and Palawan.

Hotel101 milestones

The first Hotel101 branded hotel, opened in June 2016, has reached multiple milestones and feats. Hotel101-Manila is currently offering over 500 uniformly sized rooms. This hotel is located in the heart of the Manila Bay Area.

On the other hand, the second Hotel101 branded hotel is located in the bustling and thriving Fort Bonifacio Global City. It opened in August 2023, accommodating more guests with over 600 rooms.

The Hotel101 brand has also made a revolutionary impact in the international hotel industry. DoubleDragon is committed to promoting and expanding Hotel101’s presence internationally, setting achievements one project at a time.

The company has begun developing its Hotel101 project in Spain, poised to become one of the top five largest hotels in Madrid after completion by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, the 482-room Hotel101-Niseko in Japan is set to be completed in 2026.

Hotel101-Niseko recently secured a Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency (CASBEE) rating, setting a sustainability precedent in Niseko, Hokkaido, Japan.

Sia II was hopeful that Hotel101-Niseko would become the top hotel destination for local and international tourists visiting Japan.

“With the upcoming Bullet Train to go straight from Tokyo to Niseko, we see the 482 room Hotel101-Niseko project which is set to be one of the largest hotels in Niseko to soon become the top of mind hotel destination for both the local domestic Japanese and overseas tourists visiting Niseko, Hokkaido Japan,” the DoubleDragon chairman said.

The first Hotel101 branded hotel in the United States is also in the works, recently securing a site in Los Angeles, California.

These expansions, spanning the Philippines, Japan, Spain, China, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and more, reflect Hotel101’s long-term vision of offering one million rooms, providing an exceptional hospitality experience to diverse guests worldwide.