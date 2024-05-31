David Foster, Brian McKnight, All-4-One in Manila concert

At a recent Zoom press conference held in Mandaluyong, the world-famous Foster giddily expressed that the repertoire will be a surprise. But once Foster and his friends take the stage, there’s no doubt Filipino fans will be blown away.

“I always like to say that you can expect the unexpected,” Foster said, who was coincidentally wearing the jacket that Martin Nievera gifted him during the live virtual presscon.

But Foster provided hints by recounting the brainstorming session with his friends.

“And as Brian (McKnight) was talking, and as the guys from All-4-One were talking, I was going in my head — like literally putting the show together in my head — while they were talking, thinking, ‘Let’s try this song for a change, and let’s go deeper into the All-4-One catalog, and try a couple of songs that I had nothing to do with.’ Because I’m not the kind of guy that has to be all about my music!”

“And it’s the same with Brian. He’s got such a deep, deep catalog of songs, and great songs. And we always seem to do the same two or three songs. But I think we should stretch out a little more. I think the Philippines will love that, because there’s so much music,” he added.

Then Foster gave a little teaser: “And, also, don’t forget, I always love to go to the audience and get somebody to sing! And in the Philippines, it’s like a no-brainer. So we’ll look for one or two singers!”

The legendary and Grammy-nominated McKnight also expressed his thrill for the upcoming Manila concert:

“It’s always great in a different configuration, to be there with All-4-One and David and Kat. You know, you get a night that you’re probably never going to see again. And I’m not sure if we’re going to be able to come back all together this way. So it’s going to be really, really, really special,” the R&B singer-songwriter, known for hits “Back At One” and “One Last Cry,” said.