David Foster, Brian McKnight, All-4-One in Manila concert

Megahit-maker David Foster, with wife Katharine McPhee, legendary musician Brian McKnight, R&B group All-4-One, and Filipino singers JV Decena and Joaquin Garcia, will belt out all-time favorites in their upcoming concert “HITMAN: David Foster and Friends Asia Tour 2024” at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on 18 June.
At a recent Zoom press conference held in Mandaluyong, the world-famous Foster giddily expressed that the repertoire will be a surprise. But once Foster and his friends take the stage, there’s no doubt Filipino fans will be blown away.
“I always like to say that you can expect the unexpected,” Foster said, who was coincidentally wearing the jacket that Martin Nievera gifted him during the live virtual presscon.
But Foster provided hints by recounting the brainstorming session with his friends.
“And as Brian (McKnight) was talking, and as the guys from All-4-One were talking, I was going in my head — like literally putting the show together in my head — while they were talking, thinking, ‘Let’s try this song for a change, and let’s go deeper into the All-4-One catalog, and try a couple of songs that I had nothing to do with.’ Because I’m not the kind of guy that has to be all about my music!”
“And it’s the same with Brian. He’s got such a deep, deep catalog of songs, and great songs. And we always seem to do the same two or three songs. But I think we should stretch out a little more. I think the Philippines will love that, because there’s so much music,” he added.
Then Foster gave a little teaser: “And, also, don’t forget, I always love to go to the audience and get somebody to sing! And in the Philippines, it’s like a no-brainer. So we’ll look for one or two singers!”
The legendary and Grammy-nominated McKnight also expressed his thrill for the upcoming Manila concert:
“It’s always great in a different configuration, to be there with All-4-One and David and Kat. You know, you get a night that you’re probably never going to see again. And I’m not sure if we’re going to be able to come back all together this way. So it’s going to be really, really, really special,” the R&B singer-songwriter, known for hits “Back At One” and “One Last Cry,” said.
Meanwhile, the guys at All-4-One, who skyrocketed to fame for their record-breaking single “I Swear,” said they “love” their Filipino fans who have been “good to them for a long time.”
Of course, homegrown talents will complete the dazzling night of timeless music. To join the foreign acts are great Filipino singers, too.
Decena is the 2022 PMPC Star Awards Male RnB Artist of the Year and known for his hit “Para Sa Iyo.” Meanwhile, Garcia is the 2020 Male Pop Artist of the Year best known for his heartfelt rendition of “Don’t Know What To Say, Don’t Know What To Do.”
Presented by MQLive and Mwell, the concert will surely be unforgettable to fans of great music and great talent. As the 74-year-old Foster excitedly pointed out:
“There’s so much talent that you’re going to see on the stage on 18 June. Please, you don’t want to miss it. Because the last time I was there, we had so much fun. And I think we’re going to have even more fun this 18 June. And we’re excited to come there.”
It will be the renowned global producer-songwriter’s fifth time performing in Manila. So it’s no surprise that the Filipino audience already has a special spot in his heart.
Foster professed his genuine affection for the Filipino fans: “We’re all excited to come play for you. Why? Because you’re a special audience, like no other audience on this planet Earth.”