Photos

Dairy Fair held in QC

LOOK: Dairy cooperatives from Northern and Southern Luzon gathered at the National Dairy Authority’s Dairy Fair to celebrate World Milk Day held at the Bureau of Animal Industry Compound, Visayas Avenue in Diliman, Quezon City, on Friday, 31 May 2024. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Deogracias Victor Savellano graced the event.| via Analy Labor