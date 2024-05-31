COWD defy LWUA takeover

CAGAYAN De Oro City — The Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD) on Wednesday defied the takeover of Local Water Utilities Authority (LWUA) to implement its resolution taking over the water district as ordered by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. due to alleged unpaid bills to the Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc. (COBI).

COWD general manager Antonio Young and board member Gerry Cano said in a statement they will not leave their post while awaiting the legal opinion of the Office of of the Government Corporate Counsel on the LWUA takeover.

On Wednesday, the LWUA appointed general manager Fermin Jarales who went to the LWUA office but Young and other officials did not leave their posts.

“We will be remiss in our duties if we allow LWUA to take over,” he said.

He said that the COWD board has approved a resolution not to recognize the interim management to be installed by LWUA saying they have no arrears and even made advance payment.

Cano said that the board has also terminated the existing contact with COBI after the main supplier cut off the water supply due to supposed unpaid bills.

The termination notice he said was contained in the petition for injunction before the Misamis Oriental Regional Trial Court Branch 17 which earlier ordered the extension of the Temporary Restraining Order to 3 June.

Cano said the LWUA resolution taking over the interim management of the water district for six months with a set of board of directors and manager.

He said after the LWUA takes over the existing directors and the manager of the COWD will be considered in floating status for the period of six months.