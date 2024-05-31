VIDEOS

Bishop Ferriol talks about father's legacy

Bishop Jonathan S. Ferriol of the PMCC (4th Watch) answers questions from the media during an interview on the wake of his father, Apostle Arsenio Ferriol, the founder and chief executive minister of the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (4th Watch), on 31 May 2024. Apostle Arsenio Ferriol passed away on 19 May 2024, leaving his congregation in mourning. Apostle Ferriol, known for his kindness, unwavering faith, and dedication, founded the church in 1973 following a divine calling. The PMCC (4th Watch) will mourn his death for 14 days; and for the next 14 days, they will celebrate his life. The funeral of the leader of the congregation will be held on 14 June. | via Yummie Dingding