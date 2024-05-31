Bacyadan battles Hungarian standout

The Philippines’ Hergie Bacyadan hopes to move within a heartbeat of clinching a slot to the 2024 Paris Olympics when she collides with Veronika Nakota of Hungary in the women’s 75 kg category on Saturday in the second World Olympic Qualifying Tournament at the Hua Mak Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nakota, who originally fought for Ukraine but transferred to Hungary in the aftermath of the Russian invasion, is the Youth World Champion in 2022.

“Obviously she’s a very talented boxer,” said Marcus Manalo, secretary-general of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines.

“Because of the war, she decided to move to Hungary to continue her training and since then has been competing for that country.”

Bacyadan is coming of a resounding 5-0 victory over Spain’s Dunia Mas Martinez.

National coach Ronald Chavez laid out Bacyadan’s basic fight plan:

“She has to stay busy with the jab so she can set up her straight and she also has to hurt her opponent early to make her think twice about attacking,” coach Ronald Chavez said.

And if the Hungarian takes Hergie’s best blows, we will employ hit-and-move (tactic).”

Sticking to the strategy, Manalo said, will be crucial for Bacyadan.

“Nothing’s easy here since everyone’s desperate to qualify,” the ABAP official said.

“Hergie needs to be really disciplined and stick to the fight plan and what worked for her in the previous bout which was to get to her range and set up her powerful attacks.”

Meanwhile, Carlo Paalam’s quarterfinal bout against Jose Luis De Los Santos Feliz of the Dominican Republic was hours away at press time Friday.