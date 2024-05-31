Ash she likes it

A new German beer is expected to hit the market soon.

Touted as a great-tasting beverage by its developer Xylem, it could be tough to drink for anyone even if the water used to produce it is so purified.

The water technology company’s eco-friendly beer called “Reuse Brew” is made using recycled wastewater from the city of Weissenburg in Bavaria.

Xylem has conducted a public sampling of the beer and drinkers found it to be good.

“I don’t notice any difference to a normal beer. It’s really good,” said taste-tester Sebastian Beck, as reported by Yahoo! News.

Xylem’s purification technology cleans the wastewater by having it treated multiple times until solid waste and other trace substances and germs are totally removed, making it safe to drink and use for brewing “Reuse Brew.”

Meanwhile, the hosts of a Melbourne, Australia morning radio show were shocked by a caller’s stomach-churning revelation of what she, her mom and her brother ate.

Cheyenne from Narre Warren in Victoria confessed to the “Fifi, Fev & Nick” show last 28 May that she ate ashes and put the same on the food of her unsuspecting mother and brother.

The ashes were the remains of her cremated grandmother, Cheyenne told hosts Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola and Nick Cody.

“So my nan passed away in August last year and got cremated and obviously my family and myself were grieving, so I went over to Mum’s one night and thought to cheer her up a bit… let’s just taste nan,” Cheyenne said, according to People magazine. “After I did it once, I got mom to do it because I didn’t want to be alone in it.”

Cheyenne said that she also put her granny’s ashes in the pasta sauce that her brother ate.

Asked why she did it, Cheyenne said, “I feel like we’re closer than ever. Nan will live on through me forever.”