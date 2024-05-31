Army warns vs CPP-NPA’s ‘fake encounter’ info

The Philippine Army on Thursday warned the public not to fall prey to the “deceptive” propaganda being pushed by the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) in the countryside.

“It is fake news, a mere propaganda of the CPP-NPA to either discredit the Army units in the area or to show that they are still a force to reckon with,” Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala told the DAILY TRIBUNE in a Viber message.

He was referring to the recent “fake news,” purportedly spread by the CPP-NPA’s Leonardo Panaligan Command, of an alleged encounter between the Army’s 62IB troops and NPA members at Barangay Malangsa in Vallehermoso, Negros Oriental.

Contrary to the claims of the communist group, Dema-ala denied the encounter, stressing that it never happened and no soldier was injured or killed.

“These actions of the CPP-NPA only show their desperation for survival since they already lost support from the communities and their former mass bases,” he said.

Dema-ala emphasized that the Filipinos in the countryside were already aware of the communists’ recruitment tactics.

“Nagising na ang ating mga kababayan from the deceptive works and recruitment of these terrorist groups,” he said.

“Again the Philippine Army is reminding our communities to be vigilant. Let us all work together as one to have an inclusive peace and sustainable development for our country,” he added.

Based on the latest report of the Armed Forces of the Philippines from 1 January to 23 May this year, a total of 1,045 Communist Terrorists Group members and supporters were neutralized broken down to 926 surrendered, 58 apprehended, and 61 killed.

A total of 477 firearms and 130 anti-personnel mines were either captured or surrendered, and 113 encampments were seized.

Dema-ala likewise said there’s a significant decline in the strength of CPP-NPA nationwide.

“As to the latest report we have now 10 remaining weakened guerrilla fronts and 2 more are due for dismantling. We should expect that only eight of these fronts will remain,” he said.