Alternergy secures P2-B BDO borrowing

Renewable energy firm Alternergy Holdings Corp. (Alternergy) has secured a P2-billion loan support from Sy-led BDO Unibank Inc. — its first ever Green Corporate Loan facility that will sustainably help support its expansion plans.

In a stock report on Thursday, Alternergy president Gerry Magbanua said the transaction demonstrates the company’s “commitment to sustainability by strictly adhering to the international principles, guidelines and standards on green finance instruments.”

“BDO has been a long-time partner to Alternergy over the years in building our portfolio as a pure-play renewable company. We welcome once again BDO’s leading role in our innovative sustainability-linked financial instrument,” Magbanua said.

BDO as lead arranger

BDO Capital and Investment Corporation acted as mandated lead arranger for this transaction. Romulo Law acted as lender’s counsel and MVGS Law acted as borrower’s counsel.

Notably, this loan will contribute to the Tanay and Alabat Wind Power Projects in Rizal and Quezon provinces, respectively, and the Solana Solar Power Project in Hermosa, Bataan.

These three new projects are expected to add 204 megawatts of new capacity by the end of 2025, aligning with Alternergy’s accelerated growth trajectory and addressing the country’s power supply constraints.