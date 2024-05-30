Where innovative fashion meets hi-tech customer service

With more than 1,300 sqm. of retail space, the newly refurbished store displays women’s, men’s and children’s fashion collections in an architectural concept produced entirely by the Zara Architecture studio. The interior space has been designed as a large, clean, and neutral retail space to highlight the different collections on display.

With this new retail concept in TriNoma, Zara seeks to offer customers a unique fashion experience integrated with the online platform so that they can interact with the brand at any time and on any device. The store incorporates the latest technology from Zara’s platform of integrated physical and online stores, offering customers the option to browse the store of their choice online, consult stock availability, shop online, and collect their purchases in just two hours.

Zara TriNoma offers these features fitting room reservations via the Zara mobile app; Item Locator Map via the Zara mobile app; express pick-up via the Zara mobile app; a dedicated space for online order collection; advanced self-checkout area; and fitting room screen out.

These new features represent another step forward in the Inditex Group’s online and store integration strategy, boosted by the development of its own distinctive technological ecosystem: Inditex Open Platform. This proprietary, open, and modular digital architecture means we can move forward in real-time customer adaptation, offering customers a new experience in both fashion and brand.

In-store sustainability

In line with Zara’s commitment to sustainability, Zara TriNoma has some of the most advanced environmental eco-efficient systems and qualifies for the BREEAM seal, a European certificate for sustainable construction.