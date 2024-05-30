TWO hOtels, one comfort

“Our team works tirelessly to ensure that every patron feels valued and experiences the highest level of comfort and quality,” said Gwen Dela Cruz, Seda Ayala Center Cebu general manager.

Seda Central Bloc Cebu general manager Ron Manalang added, “Versatile accommodations, memorable culinary experiences, and eco-friendly practices ensure we exceed expectations while contributing to the community’s well-being.”

Seda Ayala Center Cebu

Reopened in 2018 after an extensive renovation, the 301-room Seda Ayala Center Cebu merges past and present through a seamless transition from its beginnings as a key player in the development of the city’s financial district to its rebirth as a modern urban retreat. Located in Cebu Business Park, the city’s central business district, it is right next to Ayala Malls Ayala Center Cebu and offers convenient routes to key destinations in the city. It is 45 minutes away from the airport and 20 minutes away from the seaport.

Club rooms and suites are highly sought-after at Seda Ayala Center Cebu. Guests booked in these rooms have privileged access to the Club Lounge on the 12th floor, where they can enjoy complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea and cocktails, plus complimentary one-hour use of the private meeting room that is much-appreciated by business travelers.Seda Ayala Center Cebu also provides the ideal setting for corporate and social events, whether it be an executive meeting, a milestone celebration, or other special gathering. The hotel presents a variety of function spaces ranging from a grand ballroom accommodating up to 300 people to boardrooms for small group meetings.

For dining, Seda Ayala Center Cebu offers a diverse array of dining options. Misto, the all-day dining outlet, presents a fusion of local delicacies and international classics, each with a contemporary flair. Highlighting Cebu’s culinary heritage are dishes like salmon inun-unan, linarang and Cebuano humba. The Lobby Bar and Pool Bar offer Happy Hour cocktails and refreshing beverages, completing a culinary journey that caters to every palate.

The hotel upholds its dedication to environmental sustainability by collaborating with GUUN, a Japanese company located in Consolacion, Cebu. Together, they transform the hotel’s solid waste into eco-friendly fluff fuel, a sustainable substitute for traditional fossil fuels like coal. This initiative marks the hotel as a pioneer in Cebu for implementing such environmentally conscious practices.

“Everything that we do is pointed at sustainability we call it ESG: Environment, Sustainability and Governance. So this means we follow each of the Seda Hotels and Ayala Hotels. We have targets; it’s not only KPIs, but we have to help from the heart especially the local farmers especially what do we do to save the environment. There’s so much plastics around so what do we do? Every act we do there has to be a repercussion on what to do to save the environment. It is an Ayala Hotels and Ayala Land initiative,” said Gwen dela Cruz.

The hotel also supports local farmers and fishermen by partnering with local entrepreneurs to showcase home-grown produce like granola, sikwate, dried fish and special chorizo, allowing guests to savor the finest flavors of Cebu.

Seda Central Bloc Cebu

Opened in 2020, Seda Central Bloc Cebu is a 17-story hotel located in the city’s newest business district, Cebu I.T. Park, home to a growing BPO industry and its dynamic millennial workforce. Offering convenience amidst the fast city lifestyle, the hotel allows guests to access Ayala Mall Central Bloc from the 5th level, connecting them to multiple entertainment, retail, and dining options. It is also just approximately 40 minutes from the Mactan International and Domestic Airports.

With a unique combination of guest rooms for short stays and serviced apartments with home-like conveniences such as a living and dining area, kitchenette, and washer/dryer, ideal for extended visits, Seda Central Bloc Cebu provides versatile accommodation options to suit every traveler’s needs. Apartments range from studios to three-bedroom apartments.

Seda Central Bloc Cebu’s commitment to environmental sustainability is reflected in its cutting-edge 53 KWP (kilowatt peak) solar panel system, utilizing state-of-the-art Japanese technology. Aptly named “The Green Initiative,” this project covers an impressive 100 square meters of roof space and aims to significantly reduce the hotel’s carbon footprint by offsetting harmful emissions from LPG and generator usage during power outages. By harnessing the power of the sun, Seda Central Bloc Cebu shows its commitment to responsible tourism and sets a new standard for eco-friendly hospitality in Cebu.

Dining in the hotel is a culinary adventure. On the fifth floor, Misto’s show kitchen boasts a cutting-edge griller capable of preparing a whole Cebu Lechon, the hotel’s signature dish. Crafted by Senior Sous Chef Crisanto Palang Jr., a renowned lechonero, this special recipe has made the traditional lechon a seasonal favorite, especially during Christmas. Guests can reserve their Cebu Lechon in advance to savor this exquisite delight at any time. Additionally, Misto offers Sinuglaw, a tantalizing blend of grilled pork belly and fresh tanigue fillet ceviche, adding a unique and flavorful touch to the dining experience at Seda Central Bloc Cebu.

For a nightcap, Straight Up is the ultimate destination — the only rooftop bar nestled within Cebu I.T. Park. Operating from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., this unique venue serves up a diverse selection of beverages and daily Happy Hour specials, all against the backdrop of the breathtaking Cebu City skyline.

Both hotels have consistently received awards for product, service and culinary excellence, making them top choices for travelers to Cebu City.