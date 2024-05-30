Tictac after winning MPL Season 13: 'The fight is not over'

Team Liquid ECHO head coach Harold "Tictac" Reyes has turned his sights on the bigger task ahead after winning MPL PH Season 13.

Together with his players KarlTzy, Sanford, Sanji, Bennyqt, and Jaypee, Team Liquid ECHO swept the defending champion Falcons AP Bren in the grand finals of MPL Season 13 last Sunday at SM Southmall in Las Pinas.

But more than bagging another MPL trophy, Tictac stressed that winning the Mid Season Cup 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is the more important goal.

"Now we have a tropy but the fight is not over. The target is MSC. We will relax a little and then go back to the grind. There will be playoffs in other regions so we will watch and analyze their games," Tictac told Daily Tribune.

The rebranded MSC, which will take place from June 28 to July 14, brandishes the biggest prize pool yet in Mobile Legends history with $3,000,000. According to Tictac, it could be Team Liquid ECHO versus Falcons AP Bren again in the MSC final.

"I hope until the end of MSC we get to play with Falcons AP Bren. I believe Pinas lang malakas," Tictac quipped.