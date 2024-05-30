SM Foundation wins Gold, Bronze at Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

The SM Foundation, the social good arm of the SM Group, was honored with two prestigious awards at the 11th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

The foundation received the Gold Stevie Award for Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility Videos and the Bronze Stevie Award for Innovation in Community Relations/Public Service Communications.

"Winning these prestigious Stevie Awards holds immense significance for us. It stands as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the profound impact of our initiatives," SM Foundation trustee Engr. Ramon Gil Macapagal said.

"These accolades validate our efforts in fostering resilience, hope, and sustainable development within our communities, reinforcing our commitment to spreading social good. They inspire us to continue driving positive change with even greater passion and dedication," Macapagal added.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are widely regarded as the premier business awards competition in the region, honoring innovation in every aspect of work life, from corporate communications to public relations, human resources, management, and technology. The 2024 competition received more than 1,000 nominations from organizations across 25 nations and territories.

For over four decades, the SM Foundation has supported over 5,500 college scholars and constructed 108 school buildings. Through its health and medical programs, the foundation has rehabilitated 2,004 health centers and served over 1.2 million patients in its medical missions. It has also trained over 30,300 farmers through its farmer's training program. The foundation has also distributed over 800,000 kalinga packs to disaster-hit communities in the country.