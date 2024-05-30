Remulla actively performing his tasks even if he is not visible in office

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla remains active in performing his duties despite his absence from the public eye for almost three months now.

This was the assurance of Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesman Jose Dominic Clavano IV yesterday as he explained that Remulla is still recovering after undergoing through a major heart bypass operation last July, and was advised by his doctors to take it slow with regard to his work.

"But right now he is active," Clavano assured.

He said Remulla has been giving daily instructions to all his undersecretaries and assistant secretaries while at home online.

"Most of the time, we are able to visit him in his home where he has a home office. His immune system is still low because of the medicines. But just for everyone’s information, the secretary is well and is hoping to come back to work as soon as possible," Clavano said.

To recall, Remulla announced last 6 July 2023 that he underwent a heart bypass on 27 June to explain why he went on wellness leave for 10 days.

Doctors told him he must undergo the procedure after his physical examination the week before showed heart blockage.

Remulla, despite his health condition, then said that the thought of resigning his post never crossed his mind.

He last held a press briefing on 4 March 2024 when he announced that the DOJ would be filing qualified human trafficking, sexual and child abuse cases against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.