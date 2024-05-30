Ready for war

Dave “Doberman” Apolinario is in training mode in General Santos City as though a date and venue have already been confirmed for his much-awaited world title shot.

But as of this writing, no contract has been signed although the camp of undefeated Mexican Angel Ayala won the rights to stage the fight for the vacant International Boxing Federation flyweight throne.

“We were just told that the fight will be held in the first week of August,” reported Apolinario’s promoter JC Mananquil from General Santos City.

But a fight contract should be signed anytime soon as the fight is already a done deal.

Even in the absence of that important document, Mananquil is likewise in buildup-mode.

“Dave’s been sparring,” he said, knowing that they won’t relish getting surprised by Ayala’s handlers.

Zanfer Promotions won the bid, $255,000. Apolinario’s promotional outfit, Ohashi Promotions, bid $215,000.

The plan is for the southpaw Apolinario to travel to the United States at least three weeks before the August fight.

The thing is, Apolinario has been denied a couple of times of getting a US visa.

I heard they are trying once more to avoid the bad experience of another fighter who was defending his world title.

Last year, Melvin Jerusalem arrived in Los Angeles about 10 or 11 days before his scheduled mandatory clash with hot Puerto Rican prospect Oscar Collazo.

Bothered by jet leg since he had never been to America before, a badly-fatigued Jerusalem sat on his stool and surrendered the world title going into the eighth round.

And this is something Mananquil and his close pal Mike Pelayo are trying to avoid as they all gear up for Jerusalem’s first defense of the crown he had won last March in Nagoya.

Jerusalem is the country’s lone world champion at the moment and Mananquil only wants the best for him.

As for Apolinario, Mananquil is also doing his best to provide all the necessary things needed to boost his chances of winning the title on hostile ground.

Pulling off a victory on enemy territory is hard but the unbeaten Apolinario has a solid track record on the road.