Photos

QC disaster team shows readiness

LOOK: The Quezon City Department Risk Reduction and Management Office (QCDRRMO) Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team on Thursday, 30 May 2024, demonstrated their equipment for typhoon preparedness. The team members were placed on full alert and ready to respond immediately in the event of an emergency, according to Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte. | via Analy Labor