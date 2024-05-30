Public cautioned vs. 'WILD' diseases during rainy season

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday cautioned the public against the emergence of water-borne and food diseases, influenza-like illnesses, leptospirosis, and dengue or "WILD" diseases during the rainy season.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Wednesday declared the official start of the rain season in the country.

Water-borne and food diseases

According to DOH, water-borne and food diseases are generally caused by eating or drinking food-contaminated bacteria, parasites, or viruses.

As floods are common during rainy months, it may cause disruption and breakdown of water districts and sewage disposal systems, leaks, or rupture of underground pipelines and storage tanks leading to water contamination.

Contaminated water can cause the following illness: acute gastroenteritis, cholera, typhoid fever, hepatitis A, dysenteries, and amoebiasis.

To prevent water-borne and food diseases, the DOH advised the public to wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before preparing or eating food and after attending a sick person.

The Health department also reminded to clean all utensils, equipment, and surfaces before and after cooking; thoroughly wash/cook all meat, seafood, and vegetables; and eat food that has been properly prepared.

The DOH said that drinking safe water is also a must, noting that drinking water from lakes, rivers, springs, ponds, streams, or shallow wells is not safe.

Influenza-like illnesses

Due to the changing weather accompanied by the influx of people in public places, various diseases such as influenza is also spreading, the DOH noted.

According to the World Health Organization, influenza-like illness (ILI) is an infection accompanied by a fever of at least 38°C and a cough that lasts for 10 days.

Symptoms of ILI may include sore throat, cold, headache, chills, body aches, fatigue, vomiting, and diarrhea.

ILI can be passed through droplets from cough from the infected person, touching contaminated items, as well as touching the mouth, nose, and eyes.

The disease is highly contagious for the first three to four days even if there are no symptoms.

Those suffering from ILI symptoms are advised to stay at home and avoid socializing with other people; avoid people who belong to high risk such as those aged 65 years old and above; people with other diseases such as diabetes, asthma, or heart disease, pregnant women, and children four years and under.

They are also advised to take fever medicine, get enough rest, and drink plenty of water, and eat healthy food.

Leptospirosis

According to DOH, leptospirosis is caused by the leptospira spirochetes acquired from infected urine or feces of animals such as rats and contaminated food, water, and soil.

Locally, leptospirosis tends to occur frequently in flooded urban cities.

To prevent leptospirosis, the DOH is reminding the public to avoid swimming or wading in muddy water or floods; use boots and gloves if one cannot avoid dirty water; make sure the drinking water is clean; practice proper waste disposal; maintain the cleanliness of the house and environment; and wash with clean water and soap the feet and legs after getting soaked in contaminated water.

Dengue

Dengue is the fastest spreading vector-borne disease in the world endemic in 100 countries, including in the Philippines.

Dengue virus is transmitted by day-biting Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.

It has four stereotypes: DENV1, DENV2, DENV3, and DENV4.

Symptoms include severe headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, rash, severe abdominal pain, rapid breathing, bleeding gums, fatigue, restlessness, and blood in vomit.

DOH said dengue should be suspected when a high fever is accompanied by two symptoms during the febrile phase.

To avoid dengue fever, the DOH advised the public to wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants; use repellents; consider using mosquito net; make sure windows and doors screens are closed to avoid allowing mosquitoes into enclosed spaces; and avoid areas with standing water.