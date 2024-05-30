Norwood gets new role at Rain or Shine

Gabe Norwood will have a new role as he serves as playing assistant coach of Rain or Shine in the next conference of the Philippine Basketball Association.

The Elasto Painters made the announcement, saying that the

Filipino-American swingman formally signed a one-year contract that will give him an active role both inside and outside the playing court.

Under the setup, Norwood will still be in the roster but will be given a strong voice in the coaching staff led by Yeng Guiao with the goal of mentoring young players like Andrei Caracut, Keith Datu, Gian Mamuyac, Shaun Ildefonso, Jhonard Clarito and Adrian Nocum.

“Gabe Norwood is now a playing assistant coach,” the team said in a Facebook post.

The 39-year-old Norwood, the top overall pick in the 2008 draft, is already winding down his career.

In the Philippine Cup, in fact, he posted meager averages of 2.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game for the Elasto Painters, who got swept by San Miguel Beer in the best-of-seven semifinals series.

Prior to that, he averaged 3.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists a game in the import-flavored Commissioner’s Cup.