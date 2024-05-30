Megawide housing project seen propping up 4PH target

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has hailed the entry of Megawide Construction Corp. in the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program as a sign of growing private sector confidence in the government’s housing initiative.

“The trust that the 4PH is getting from our private sector is heartwarming,” Human Settlements Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said in a statement. “This clearly shows that we are on the right track in addressing the country’s housing needs.”

Acuzar joined Imus City Mayor Alex Advincula and Megawide CEO Edgar Saavedra in breaking ground for a 4PH project in Barangay Malagasang 1-G this week.

The project, which will consist of mid-rise condominium buildings, will be developed by PH1 World Developers (PH1WD), the real estate arm of Megawide. The five-tower development will offer 1,100 units on 1.7 hectares near the New Imus City Hall.

Under the agreement, PH1WD will oversee the entire development process, while Megawide will handle construction once permits are secured.

“Public-private sector collaborations of this kind are very encouraging, especially those focusing on underserved segments, such as housing,” said PH1 World Developers (PH1WD) General Manager for Horizontal Development Eric Gregor Tan.

“We believe this residential development will benefit both Imuseños and potential residents from Southern Tagalog and Metro Manila,” he added.

Mayor Advincula sees the project as a vote of confidence for Imus City.

“For PH1 to bring their quality of development to this 4PH project and the guidance of DSHUD demonstrates a seal of approval for our city’s ongoing progress and future prospects,” he said.

PH1WD is a subsidiary of Megawide, a company with a history of collaborating with the government on infrastructure projects such as the construction of 10,000 public classrooms, the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, the Mactan Cebu International Airport, and Clark International Airport.

The 4PH program has been implemented in other areas nationwide.

Secretary Acuzar emphasized that cooperation between local government units, the national government through DHSUD, and private developers is crucial to replicating this model in more areas and addressing the country’s housing backlog said to number six million.