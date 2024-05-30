Marcos strengthens livelihood support for returning OFWs

SINGAPORE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said there are ongoing efforts to support the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who have been away from the Philippines for extended periods and face limited livelihood options upon their return.

In his recent media interview before departing for Singapore, Marcos acknowledged that the need for such programs became evident during the pandemic when many OFWs were repatriated for health and safety reasons.

"We could not just send them back into their... You’re familiar with the situation that happened. We had to find jobs for the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) that had come back," Marcos said.

"So, they were initiated like Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD). The TUPAD project is a program specifically for that. It is for workers who have lost their jobs for whatever reason, or would like to transfer," Marcos added.

Marcos emphasized the importance of retraining, upskilling, and reskilling not only for OFWs but also for the domestic working population.

Hence, Marcos said the government has allotted a bigger budget for the Technical Education And Skills Development Authority to absorb retired or displaced OFWs.

The Department of Budget and Management has allocated P15.2 billion for TESDA's skills development and scholarship programs under the proposed 2024 National Expenditure Program.

Marcos also highlighted the collaboration between the government and the private sector to make sure that the training programs would lead to employment opportunities.

"For example, there are schools that have been... The maritime sector is one of the best examples. They are working very closely with the industry. Usually, when it comes to technical skills, the training of the person needs to be very specific. The good thing about this is that they have a job immediately because that is what the private corporation is looking for," Marcos said.

The President stressed the importance of strengthening the employment side of livelihood programs, noting that many initiatives fail when there is no job placement after training.

"So, you know, I’ve also tried very hard to strengthen the side of employment because there are a lot of livelihood programs," he said. He noted that some of the returning OFWs have learned new skills but there is still a lack of job opportunities.

"And the point of the exercise is to get employed. So, there needs to be placement on the other side, and that’s where the private sector comes in. They will tell you this is what we need," he explained.