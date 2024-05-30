Makati road rage shooter license suspended

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced on Thursday that it has already initiated the process of suspending the driver’s license of Gerrard Raymund Yu, the suspect in a fatal road rage shooting that occurred in Makati City on Tuesday.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II announced a 90-day preventive suspension of Yu’s license while administrative charges are investigated.

These charges include reckless driving and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle, which carries a maximum penalty of license cancellation.

“A show cause order has been issued against Yu,” Mendoza said. “Since he is currently under police custody for a non-bailable offense, he is required to submit a sworn affidavit explaining why he should not be penalized.”

The LTO investigation began after the Philippine National Police requested assistance in identifying the owner of the black Mercedes Benz involved in the shooting.

The car’s registered owner resided in Las Piñas City, but authorities discovered Yu had purchased the vehicle before the incident.

Following Yu’s arrest at his residence in Pasig City, police recovered the Mercedes Benz along with two handguns, one matching the bullet that killed the victim identified as 65-year-old Aniceto Mateo.

Mendoza added that the LTO will also question the registered owner regarding why Yu was driving the car.

Authorities will also investigate the presence of two license plates found during the operation: a green plate with the registration BCS77 and a white plate with the registration DAB 9670, which was affixed to the car at the time of Yu’s arrest.