LOEWE STORE OPENS IN CEBU, THE PHILIPPINES

Building on creative director Jonathan Anderson’s Casa Loewe concept, Loewe Cebu Nustar melds the warmth and idiosyncrasy of an art collector’s home with the refinement of luxury retail. Beautifully crafted red and amber ceramic tiles contrast with understated expanses of glass and concrete, while brass, turned iron, and maple wood lend pleasing weight. Contemporary furniture offers a play in contrasts: the sharp lines of Gerrit Thomas Rietveld’s Steltman and Utrecht armchairs set against the delicacy of Isamu Noguchi’s soji paper Akari E Light Sculpture. Loewe signatures including black iron martini tables and podiums in marble, ceramic, and hydraulic concrete complete the space, a further dash of color found in artisanal wool rugs manufactured in Spain. These rugs feature reproductions of British textile artist John Allen’s tapestries including the vibrant Purple Road Lake.

Immersing customers in the visually expansive world of Loewe, the store also holds several works from the brand’s international anthology of art, design, and craft. An untitled painting by American artist Walter Price treads the line between figuration and abstraction, recognizable outlines emerging from vivid fields of color. Elsewhere a series of botanical pencil sketches by British painter Eliot Hodgkin captures the quotidian splendors of the natural world in closely observed detail.

In the Philippines, Loewe is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Shangri-La Plaza Mall East Wing, Greenbelt 3, and The Mall at NUSTAR Cebu. Visit ssilife.com.ph or follow @ssilifeph on Instagram for more information.