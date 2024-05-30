Inspiring the Future: SM Cares and GPF Wrap Up Visayas Segment of 2024 Global Youth Summit

This year’s 17-leg event aims to represent all 17 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Each location highlighted a specific SDG, featuring insightful talks and engaging activities to empower the youth.

SM City Iloilo kicked off the Visayas leg on May 25, focusing on UN SDG 13: Climate Action. The event saw over 2,000 attendees and featured a performance by the popular P-Pop group Alamat, captivating the audience and setting an inspiring tone for the summit.

On May 26, SM City Bacolod centered on UN SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, drawing almost 600 attendees. The discussions emphasized sustainable practices and responsible consumption, encouraging youth to adopt and advocate for these principles in their communities.

The final event of the Visayas leg took place at SM City Cebu on May 28, with a focus on UN SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being. Nearly 400 attendees participated, gaining valuable insights into health and wellness, and understanding its critical role in personal and economic development.

Each leg of the summit featured invited speakers who delved deeper into the UN SDG issues, shedding light on critical aspects and providing valuable insights to inspire and empower the youth. This aligns perfectly with SM Supermalls’’ commitment to champion the causes that matter most to young people. SM Cares stands behind the Global Youth Summit year after year—ensuring that youth concerns are heard and addressed.

Up next is the Bicol region, with events scheduled at SM City Legazpi on June 8 and SM City Sorsogon on June 9. Interested youth may register at SM Malls Online via GYS2024 or https://www.smsupermalls.com/globalyouthsummit2024/