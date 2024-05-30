Gov’t cracks down on FB accounts ‘selling’ babies

The Department of Justice (DoJ) announced yesterday it has moved to take down more than 500 Facebook accounts allegedly linked to the illegal sale of babies.

Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Jose Dominic Clavano IV said the DoJ is actively searching for more such accounts to dismantle the baby-selling network.

“While we’ve made progress, we believe there’s more work to be done,” Clavano said in a statement. “Many accounts still need to be deactivated.”

Clavano revealed the DoJ is collaborating with the Office of the President (OP) to address the problem with the help of the social media platform.

“President Marcos himself is committed to stopping this practice,” Clavano said. “He recognizes that such a problem hinders the Philippines’ progress.”

The DoJ has approved the filing of criminal charges against Arjay A. Malabanan and Ma. Chariza R. Dizon for violating Republic Act 9208, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, and RA 7610, the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The couple were arrested on 15 May in Dasmarinas City, Cavite, in an entrapment operation conducted by the Philippine National Police-Women and Children Protection Center.

They were allegedly selling a newborn baby for P90,000 through Facebook.

The DoJ warned that potential buyers of babies will also face prosecution.

“Buying a baby is a crime,” Clavano said. “There’s no legal justification for it. Adoption is a free and legal process.”

He emphasized the importance of following proper procedures for adoption.