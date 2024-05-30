Exemplary HIV treatment facilities, organizations feted at QUILTS Awards 2024

SAN JOSE DEL MONTE, BULACAN — The President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and EpiC Philippines recognized facilities and organizations during the third QUILTS Awards over the weekend.
The annual QUILTS Awards aims to honor and empower the contributions and strides made by public and private facilities towards ensuring that every person living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) gets their lifesaving antiretroviral drugs.
This year, the following entities and organizations were given recognition for their efforts to combat HIV in the Philippines:
QUILTS 2024 Excellence Award for HIV Treatment Initiation
Under 350 clients:
Cainta Reproductive Health & Wellness Center
Sail Calamba
350 to 999 clients:
Las Piñas Social Hygiene Clinic
Above 1,000 clients:
SAIL Makati
QUILTS 2024 Excellence Award for HIV Treatment Retention
Under 350 clients:
SAIL Caloocan
350 to 999 clients:
Bataan General Hospital
Above 1,000 clients:
Love Yourself Victoria
QUILTS 2024 Excellence Award for Viral Load Coverage
Under 350 clients:
Caloocan Social Hygiene Clinic
350 to 999 clients:
SAIL Cavite
Above 1,000 clients:
Jose B. Lingad Memorial Hospital
QUILTS 2024 Champion for Differentiated HIV Treatment Services
Under 350 clients:
Meycauayan City Primary HIV Care Clinic
350 to 999 clients:
SAIL Cavite
Above 1,000 clients:
SAIL Makati
Excellence Awards for QuickRes.org
Laguna Medical Center
Excellence Award for HIV Services in Young KeyPopulations
LoveYourself Anglo
Host of the Year
City of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan
The winners were selected based on epidemiological data from the Department of Health (DOH).
First held in 2022, the QUILTS Awards is an innovation by the Meeting Targets and Maintaining Epidemic Control Project in the Philippines, led globally by the non-profit FHI 360 and funded by the PEPFAR and USAID.
The QUILTS Awards coincides with the International AIDS Candlelight Memorial (IACM) commemoration, observed every third Sunday of May as a tribute to those who have lost their lives to HIV and AIDS.