Exemplary HIV treatment facilities, organizations feted at QUILTS Awards 2024

SAN JOSE DEL MONTE, BULACAN — The President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and EpiC Philippines recognized facilities and organizations during the third QUILTS Awards over the weekend.

The annual QUILTS Awards aims to honor and empower the contributions and strides made by public and private facilities towards ensuring that every person living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) gets their lifesaving antiretroviral drugs.

This year, the following entities and organizations were given recognition for their efforts to combat HIV in the Philippines:

QUILTS 2024 Excellence Award for HIV Treatment Initiation

Under 350 clients:

Cainta Reproductive Health & Wellness Center

Sail Calamba

350 to 999 clients:

Las Piñas Social Hygiene Clinic

Above 1,000 clients:

SAIL Makati

QUILTS 2024 Excellence Award for HIV Treatment Retention

Under 350 clients:

SAIL Caloocan

350 to 999 clients:

Bataan General Hospital

Above 1,000 clients:

Love Yourself Victoria

QUILTS 2024 Excellence Award for Viral Load Coverage

Under 350 clients:

Caloocan Social Hygiene Clinic

350 to 999 clients:

SAIL Cavite

Above 1,000 clients:

Jose B. Lingad Memorial Hospital

QUILTS 2024 Champion for Differentiated HIV Treatment Services

Under 350 clients:

Meycauayan City Primary HIV Care Clinic

350 to 999 clients:

SAIL Cavite

Above 1,000 clients:

SAIL Makati

Excellence Awards for QuickRes.org

Laguna Medical Center

Excellence Award for HIV Services in Young KeyPopulations

LoveYourself Anglo

Host of the Year

City of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan

The winners were selected based on epidemiological data from the Department of Health (DOH).

First held in 2022, the QUILTS Awards is an innovation by the Meeting Targets and Maintaining Epidemic Control Project in the Philippines, led globally by the non-profit FHI 360 and funded by the PEPFAR and USAID.

The QUILTS Awards coincides with the International AIDS Candlelight Memorial (IACM) commemoration, observed every third Sunday of May as a tribute to those who have lost their lives to HIV and AIDS.