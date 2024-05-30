DTI to continue defending local cement manufacturers

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has assured that it remains committed in defending the country's local cement manufacturers against the influx of imported cement that has been causing billions of losses on the latter.

Earlier this month, the DTI's Bureau of Philippine Standards suspended the permit and issued a Show Cause Order against Newgate Import Export Corporation in Iloilo province due to numerous violations.

"We are committed to fair and compliant trade practices that support our local industries and economic growth. The recent enforcement actions against non-compliant cement importers underline our resolve to protect our manufacturing sector and ensure a level playing field," said Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual.

Further, Pascual said that the government office will continue to uphold the standards that will benefit the country's economy and infrastructure development.

"Moreover, to protect the consumers and other users against substandard cement, we rigorously enforce quality controls and compliance requirements, ensuring that only products meeting our quality standards are available in the market," he told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

The Trade Chief, during the Philippine Economic Forum this week, also assured that the DTI is constantly monitoring the entry of imported products, assuring the local manufacturers that it will not be hurt following the inclusion of the country in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

He said the mechanism aims to build confidence among local industries, especially those who were threatened by increased imports from other RCEP participating countries.

The Import Surge Monitoring System dashboard was launched by the Bureau of Import Services (BIS) last 31 May 2023.

"There are dozens of business organizations and companies that have already registered in the system," he said during the PEF panel discussion.

He said in particular, the sectors that are interested in this monitoring are those that are engaged in the steel sector, cement, wood, and ceramics, among others.

Earning the respect

With all of its efforts, members of the Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) extolled the DTI for bolstering the Philippine manufacturing sector through its recent enforcement action against non-compliant cement importers.

"The impact of the DTI's actions extends beyond the cement industry itself. A strong and competitive local cement sector is vital in supporting the Philippines' continued infrastructure development and economic growth," the CeMAP said in a statement.

CeMAP has been sounding alarms about the excessive and unfairly priced volume of cement importation that heavily harms the already beleaguered local cement industry.

"Philippine manufacturers have invested billions in ensuring local construction and cement products meet the highest quality and safety standards, as mandated by Philippine regulations. Furthermore, the manufacturing sector generates more than a percent of the country’s GDP, providing 130,000 direct and indirect jobs to Filipinos across various sectors," CeMAP added.

"However, the influx of substandard, carbon-intensive cement products from cement importers has undermined the industry's progress, creating an uneven playing field, stifling economic growth, and endangering countless livelihoods and end-users," the group further added.