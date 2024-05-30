DTI investigates DALI Everyday Grocery over inaccurate pricing

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has placed DALI Everyday Grocery under investigation due to the allegations of inaccurate incorrect item invoicing, weight, and pricing of its poultry products, primarily for its in-store fully-dressed chicken, and assured its complainant, Malayang Konsyumer, that it will reach a decisive action in the soonest possible time.

Aside from this, several allegations have surfaced, suggesting that ice is intentionally added on chicken to artificially increase its weight to one kilogram.

In a letter dated 20 May 2024, DTI reassured Malayang Konsyumer spokesperson Atty. Simoun Antonio Salinas that the Department is now actively investigating potential deceptive or unfair practices in DALI Stores.

"This investigation is part of DTI's commitment to uphold consumer protection by ensuring fair and ethical business practices across the market. Additionally, DTI has also forwarded a portion of Malayang Konsyumer's concerns to the Department of Interior and Local Government, seeking further action in inspecting sanitary regulations, weighing scale issues, and other relevant matters," the DTI said in a statement on Thursday.

The DTI further stressed that DALI Everyday Grocery, along with the other establishments, undergoes continuous monitoring to ensure compliance with the Price Act and other relevant trade and industry laws.

"Notably, all 82 DALI branches monitored have complied with the Suggested Retail Price (SRP) and Price Tag Law during routine checks from January to April 2024," it said.

As the lead agency enforcing the Republic Act No. 7581 or the Price Act, DTI is responsible for monitoring the prices and supply of essential products like canned fish, marine products, processed milk, coffee, bread, salt, laundry soap, detergent, and candles, as well as prime commodities including flour, processed and canned meats, poultry, noodles, condiments, and school supplies.

If stock-keeping units are found to be priced above the SRP, DTI issues letters of inquiry to the concerned establishments, allowing them to explain their pricing decisions.

If supermarkets or groceries, on the other hand, were found selling goods at prices above 10 percent from the monitored price, the DTI issues show cause orders.

These orders require the establishment to explain the pricing discrepancy, as this can be seen as prima facie evidence of profiteering.