DTI: DALI Everyday plea under probe

Following the complaint of Malayang Konsyumer that DALI Everyday Grocery regarding inaccurate weight and pricing, as well as incorrect item invoicing, the Department of Trade and Industry said it is still holding an inquiry, assuring the complainant it will issue a decision soon.

Earlier, the advocacy group alleged discrepancies in the accuracy of the weight and pricing of chicken sold at DALI.

Aside from this, several allegations have surfaced, suggesting that ice is intentionally added to the chicken to artificially inflate its weight to one kilogram.

In a letter dated 20 May 2024, DTI affirmed to Malayang Konsyumer spokesperson Simoun Antonio Salinas that the department was actively investigating potential deceptive or unfair practices at DALI stores.

Upholding consumer protection

“This investigation is part of DTI’s commitment to uphold consumer protection by ensuring fair and ethical business practices across the market. Additionally, DTI has also forwarded a portion of Malayang Konsyumer’s concerns to the Department of the Interior and Local Government, seeking further action in inspecting sanitary regulations, weighing scale issues, and other relevant matters,” the DTI said in a statement on Thursday.

The DTI further stressed that DALI Everyday Grocery, along with other establishments, undergoes routine monitoring to ensure compliance with the Price Act and other relevant trade and industry laws.

“Notably, all 82 DALI branches monitored have complied with the Suggested Retail Price (SRP) and Price Tag Law during routine checks from January to April 2024,” it said.

As the lead agency enforcing Republic Act 7581, or the Price Act, the DTI said it is responsible for monitoring the prices and supply of essential products like canned fish, marine products, processed milk, coffee, bread, salt, laundry soap, detergent, and candles, as well as prime commodities including flour, processed and canned meats, poultry, noodles, condiments, and school supplies.