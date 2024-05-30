DSWD leads turn-over of carabaos to Tarlac town program beneficiaries

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian led the turnover of farming carabaos to the Pag-Abot program beneficiaries in Barangay Maruglu in Capas, Tarlac on Thursday, 30 May as part of the agency's livelihood assistance to the Aeta community.

During the provision of livelihood assets, 50 members of Tarlac Aeta community were each given a carabao and P10,000 cash aid which can be used for their farming activities.

"Bumalik kami kasi natandaan ninyo pumunta kami dito, nakinig kami sa pangangailangan ninyo. Ang utos sa amin ng ating Pangulo Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ay siguraduhin na ang serbisyo ng DSWD ay para sa lahat. Wala dapat naiiwanan. (We returned because you remember, we came here before and listened to your needs. The President's order to us is to ensure that DSWD services are for everyone. No one should be left behind.)," Secretary Gatchalian said in his message.

"Ayaw po namin na maramdaman ninyo na malayo kami. Ang utos ng Pangulo, ang mga ahensya ng pamahalaang nasyunal dapat sa kasuluk-sulukan na lugar ng Pilipinas nararamdaman at nakikita po ninyo. (We don't want you to feel that we are far away. The President's order is for the national government agencies to be felt and seen even in the most remote areas of the Philippines.)," he added.

In his first visit to the Aeta community last February, Gatchalian led the DSWD social workers in a profiling activity which helped the agency in determining the most appropriate interventions for reached-out individuals from different sitios in Barangay Maruglu.

"Narinig namin noong nagpunta kami dito ang request ninyo para sa kalabaw kaya inayos ng departamento namin na makabili ng kalabaw para sa inyo. Magagamit na ho natin iyan. (When we came here before, we heard your request for a carabao, so our department arranged to purchase a carabao for you. You can now use it.)," the DSWD secretary said.

Gatchalian stressed the agency's commitment in addressing the needs of marginalized communities, especially of the Capas Aeta community.

"Hindi po kami titigil na binigay na kalabaw tapos na kami. Kundi maya't maya makikita ninyo ang mga kawani namin para masigurado na ang inyong mga needs, ang mga pangangailangan ninyo ay natutugunan ng pamahalaang nasyunal (We will not stop by just giving a carabao and then we're done. You will frequently see our staff to ensure that your needs are met by the national government.)," the DSWD chief said.

Gatchalian added the provision of carabaos and livelihood assistance is just one of the many programs provided by the DSWD in prompting the welfare of indigenous peoples and other disadvantaged Filipinos.

Citing the commitment expressed by Capas Municipal Mayor Roseller Rodriguez, Gatchalian assured the Aeta community of sustained support as he highlighted the collaborative efforts between the national and local governments that are vital in sustaining the program.

"Alam ko naman, tutulungan kami, sabi nga ni Mayor, tutulungan kami na ma-sustain at ma-maintain ang programa na ito (I know, as Mayor said, that the local government will help us sustain and maintain this program.)," Gatchalian noted.

The provision of carabaos and livelihood grants to the Aetas in Tarlac was the result of the DSWD's reach out operations during the Pag-Abot sa Pasko program in December 2023.

The event is part of the DSWD's broader efforts to provide sustainable livelihood to Pag-Abot Program beneficiaries.

Secretary Gatchalian was joined by DSWD Undersecretary for Innovations Edu Punay, Special Assistant to the Secretary (SAS) for Innovations Marcelo Castillo, Social Technology Bureau (STB) Asst. Director Marilyn Moral, and DSWD Field Office-3 (Central Luzon) Assistant Regional Director for Operations (ARDO) Armont Pecina.

Tarlac Provincial Governor Susan Yap witnessed the turnover of carabaos to the Aeta community.

Launched in July 2023, the Pag-Abot Program is being implemented in Metro Manila to reach out to people living and staying on the streets and provide them with the necessary and appropriate interventions, as well as opportunities to improve their social and economic status and enjoy their fundamental rights.