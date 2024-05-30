DOJ spox reveals Teves' extradition request underway

Department of Justice (DOJ) Assistant Secretary and spokesman Jose Dominic Clavano lV yesterday said the Timor-Leste's Ministry of Justice (MOJ) has endorsed to its Court of Appeals (CA) the request of the Philippine government to extradite former Negros Oriental congressman and designated terrorist Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. to the country.

The expelled solon will be facing trial for several murder cases and other criminal offenses including the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo in 4 March 2023.

Clavano, though asked the public for more patience as the government has no control over how and when Timor-Leste's CA will decide on the government's request.

He said that if the CA of TL see that their request is legitimate and all the supporting documents are attached, they will grant it.

"We are confident because all requirements are attached. All clarifications of the government of Timor-Leste are addressed by the legal division of the DOJ," Clavano said.

Thus, the Philippine side is just awaiting for the formal and official announcement that the case has already been decided on.

Authorities have arrested Teves two months ago in Dili, Timor-Leste while playing golf at the Top Golf Driving Range and Bar.

His arrest came three weeks after the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) placed him on its red notice system and his passport cancelled by a trial court in Manila.

Clavano expressed optimism that the Timor-Leste's CA would be able to decide on the request within the next few weeks.

Aside from the murder of Degamo, Teves and along with several other individuals have also been charged in connection with several other killings in Negros Oriental in 2019.

Teves has been declared a fugitive from justice following the issuance of arrest warrants by the local courts in connection with the criminal charges filed against him.

He flew to the United States for medical purposes on 9 February 2023 up to 9 March 2023, but did not return to the country as he opted to seek political asylum in Timor-Leste after he was implicated as mastermind in Degamo's killing.