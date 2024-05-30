DHSUD approves Las Piñas City’s land use plan

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar awarded the Certificate of Approval for Las Piñas City’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP) to the city officials on Monday at DHSUD Central Office.

The city’s CLUP featured sustainable socialized housing, establishment of more open public spaces and protection of urban green parks. It also cited better mobility across the city with its plan to build road networks.

Secretary Acuzar, through DHSUD’s Environmental, Land Use and Urban Planning and Development Bureau, vowed to support the City of Las Piñas in translating plans into actual accomplishments for the benefit of its people.

Las Pinas City Administrator Reynaldo Balagulan, representing Mayor Imelda Aguilar, received the certificate along with other LGU officials. Undersecretary Henry Yap and ELUPDB Director Mylene Rivera, meanwhile, witnessed the event.