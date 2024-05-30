Cebu Pacific to launch Manila-Kaohsiung flights with 'Piso Sale'

Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced on Thursday that it will expand its international network by launching flights between Manila and Kaohsiung with its signature Piso Sale, allowing more travelers to visit the harbor-side parks and urban landscapes of southern Taiwan's largest city.

CEB said that its Manila-Kaohsiung flights will operate three times a week starting 16 August 2024: on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Kaohsiung will be CEB's second destination in Taiwan, providing travelers with additional cheap options for visiting Taiwan. CEB also operates twice-daily flights to Taipei, Taiwan's capital and economic center.

Starting from 30 May to 13 June, CEB tourists can book flights to Kaohsiung for as little as P1 one-way, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel periods are 16 August to 25 October 2024.

"We are thrilled to announce direct flights to the great city of Kaohsiung. With customers' increased desire to travel to new places, we hope that this launch will inspire them to add another destination to their schedule or tick off one they've been wanting to see," said Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer.

CEB's Manila-Kaohsiung flights allow travelers to cruise along the city's famous Love River, learn about Hakka culture in Meinong, and visit the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts. This city is ideal for nature enthusiasts and those who value diverse cultures and unique antiques.

Lao further stated that passengers can use their existing travel funds to book flights and other add-ons. CEB also provides a variety of payment alternatives, including payment centers, credit and debit cards, and e-wallets.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.