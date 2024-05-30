Bong Go helps displaced workers in Kayapa

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally attended the inauguration of a Super Health Center in Kayapa, Nueva Vizcaya, emphasizing the center's crucial role in enhancing healthcare accessibility at the grassroots level.

His visit, which took place on Wednesday, 29 May, underscored the senator’s commitment to ensuring that Filipinos, especially those in remote areas, have access to essential medical services.

During the ceremony, Go highlighted the importance of the Super Health Centers in detecting health issues early and reducing the strain on hospitals by offering primary care and medical consultations within their communities.

“Patuloy po akong tutulong sa pagpaparami ng Super Health Centers sa bansa sa abot po ng aking makakaya. Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas. ‘Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno,” he added.

The funding for over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide is the result of collaborative efforts among Go, fellow legislators, the Department of Health (DOH)—under the leadership of Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa—and local government units. In Nueva Vizcaya alone, three Super Health Centers will be established to provide accessible healthcare services.

Meanwhile, Go thanked local officials, including Congresswoman Luisa Lloren Cuaresma, Kayapa Mayor Elizabeth Balasya, and Vice Mayor Peter Bay-an, for their service to their constituents.

During the activity, Congresswoman Cuaresma also took the stage to praise Go's role in fostering local development saying, “matulungin, ang bisyo (niya) ay magserbisyo. Ito ang senador na talagang tumutulong kada tao dito sa Nueva Vizcaya.”

Mayor Balaysa also praised the strong partnership and the steadfast support that Go has consistently provided to their community.

"Kaming lahat… nagpapasalamat sa tulong ni Senador Bong Go. Si Senador Bong Go na lagi naming katuwang ang opisina niya at ang Senador na palaging nakahandang tumulong. Ang kanyang opisina ay laging bukas para sa amin,” the mayor remarked.

“Siya lang ang senador na nakita namin ng apat na beses. Sa apat na beses na pagpunta namin doon, ay laging may pila. May pila ng mga mayor na tulad ko, na humihingi ng tulong sa kanya," Mayor Balasya stated.

The Mayor further elaborated on the depth of their interactions with Go, "Siyempre, kapag pumupunta ako sa Senado, kasama ko ang mga miyembro ng Sangguniang Bayan. Talagang si Senador Bong Go… alam niya ang nasa puso niya, ay ang maglingkod at magbigay ng serbisyo sa atin,” she said further.

In addition to his healthcare initiatives, Go extended his support to displaced workers in Kayapa. This support is part of his ongoing commitment to assist communities affected by various economic crises.

Go and his Malasakit Team gave snacks, foodpacks, masks, shirts, vitamins, basketballs, and volleyballs to 500 displaced workers at the Kayapa Central School. Select beneficiaries also received a bicycle, shoes, a mobile phone, and a watch.

Meanwhile, qualified recipients received temporary employment under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program of the Department of Labor and Employment.

Go then urged residents in need of medical assistance to approach any of the Malasakit Center in the country. The program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored in 2019, to ensure that Filipinos have more convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government.

“Mayroon po tayong 165 na Malasakit Centers na handang tumulong sa inyo. Ang Malasakit Center ay para sa inyong lahat, para makatulong sa hospital billing ninyo. Lapitan niyo lang po ang Malasakit Center. Para po ‘yan sa inyo, para po ‘yan sa poor and indigent patients, para po ‘yan sa Pilipino,” Go highlighted.

In Nueva Vizcaya, a Malasakit Center is operational at the Region II Trauma and Medical Center in Bayombong. According to the DOH, the Malasakit Centers program has assisted more or less ten million Filipinos.

The senator concluded his remarks by affirming his ongoing dedication to public service.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo sa inyo. Naniniwala rin po ako na ang serbisyo sa tao, serbisyo ‘yan sa Diyos," Go affirmed.

On the same day, Go, who was declared an adopted son of Kayapa and also attended the inauguration of new Kayapa Municipal Hall, a project he supported as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance.