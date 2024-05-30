Atty. Rowena Guanzon calls out Alden Richards

“Sino ba yong male emcee sa Miss Universe Philippines na sigaw ng sigaw? Don’t hire him again. Nakakainis ang boses,” she wrote. (Who was the male emcee of the Miss Universe Philippines who was always shouting? His voice was sooo annoying).”

It was only when her followers told her that it was Richards she was unwittingly referring to that Guanzon realized her gaffe.

“Oh si Alden pala yon? I am a Kathryn Bernardo fan and enjoyed Hello Love, Goodbye,” she said.

Guanzon’s innocent rant elicited violent reactions. One said it was a delayed reaction since it had already been more than a week when the pageant was held.

“Gosh I’ve been looking up to you and yet you judge Alden with that streaming glitch and basag na audio on YT. Not everything you see on social media is true — try to watch the live and GMA’s coverage at MOA. By the way, I bet if you really don’t know who Alden is lol!” said one fan.

“I watched the Miss Universe at MOA and he did a great job on his hosting. He needed to raise his voice because the stage is huge. Plus, it’s one way to hype the crowd since it was late night already. I think his voice was loud because the camera was near him,” another fan said.

Obviously miffed at the tirades against her by the fans of Alden, Guanzon said: “Oi, huwag nyo aking tawaging tanders dahil mas makinis ang kutis ko kaysa marami sa inyo. Yon lang ang lamang nyo sa akin, mas bata kayo? Ano laman ng mga utak nyo” (Hey, don’t call me old because my skin is smoother than most of yours. That’s your edge against me, you’re younger than me? What does your brain contain)?”

