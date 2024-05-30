Atty. Rowena Guanzon calls out Alden Richards
Seemingly clueless about the identity of the male emcee who hosted the recently-concluded Miss Universe Philippines, feisty lawyer Atty. Rowena Guanzon made a rant on X (formerly Twitter).
“Sino ba yong male emcee sa Miss Universe Philippines na sigaw ng sigaw? Don’t hire him again. Nakakainis ang boses,” she wrote. (Who was the male emcee of the Miss Universe Philippines who was always shouting? His voice was sooo annoying).”
It was only when her followers told her that it was Richards she was unwittingly referring to that Guanzon realized her gaffe.
“Oh si Alden pala yon? I am a Kathryn Bernardo fan and enjoyed Hello Love, Goodbye,” she said.
Guanzon’s innocent rant elicited violent reactions. One said it was a delayed reaction since it had already been more than a week when the pageant was held.
“Gosh I’ve been looking up to you and yet you judge Alden with that streaming glitch and basag na audio on YT. Not everything you see on social media is true — try to watch the live and GMA’s coverage at MOA. By the way, I bet if you really don’t know who Alden is lol!” said one fan.
“I watched the Miss Universe at MOA and he did a great job on his hosting. He needed to raise his voice because the stage is huge. Plus, it’s one way to hype the crowd since it was late night already. I think his voice was loud because the camera was near him,” another fan said.
Obviously miffed at the tirades against her by the fans of Alden, Guanzon said: “Oi, huwag nyo aking tawaging tanders dahil mas makinis ang kutis ko kaysa marami sa inyo. Yon lang ang lamang nyo sa akin, mas bata kayo? Ano laman ng mga utak nyo” (Hey, don’t call me old because my skin is smoother than most of yours. That’s your edge against me, you’re younger than me? What does your brain contain)?”
Oops, Barbie Imperial and Richard Gutierrez did it again
As they say, it comes in threes.
After being spotted together twice, one in a gastropub in Alabang and more recently in a commercial district in South Korea, Barbie Imperial and
Richard Gutierrez were caught together anew while inside a gym.
When Imperial posted a photo on her Instagram story recently, eagle-eyed netizens noticed a guy in the background who looked exactly like Gutierrez. The guy was wearing a black sando, a cap and a headset.
Interestingly, we saw a photo of Gutierrez on Instagram wearing the same outfit. After a few minutes, the photo was deleted.
Kapamilya stars join Dreamscape Karavan
It was a fun-filled Saturday at the biggest gathering of Kapamilya stars of Dreamscape Entertainment’s shows last 25 May for the kick-off event of ABS-CBN Studios’ “Bida Kapamilya presents: Dreamscape Karavan.”
Cast members of What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, High Street and the upcoming series Pamilya Sagrado graced the event to entertain the audience at the Ayala Malls Cloverleaf at Quezon City.
Ultimate Heartthrob Piolo Pascual, together with Grae Fernandez and Aiko Melendez, led the cast of Pamilya Sagrado as they serenaded the crowd with their captivating performances. The cast also turned the heat up with energetic song and dance numbers featuring Jeremiah Lisbo, Micaela Santos, Alyanna Angeles, Daniela Stranner, Apey Obera, Rocky Labayen, Luis Vera Perez, Beaver Magtalas, Isaiah dela Cruz, Austin Cabatana, Valentino Jaafar, Miggs Cuaderno, Dustine Mayores, River Joseph and Sean Tristan.
The crowd also enjoyed electrifying performances from High Street stars Zaijian Jaranilla, Ralph de Leon, AC Bonifacio, Harvey Bautista, Gela Atayde, Tommy Alejandrino, Miggy Jimenez, Daniela Stranner and Xyriel Manabat.
Stars of the Viu original adaptation, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Franco Laurel, Brian Sy, Kat Galang and JC Alcantara also thrilled the audience with their swoon-worthy performances.