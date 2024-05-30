‘Aghon’ victims in Lucena get aid from Go

In the wake of typhoon “Aghon” which recently ravaged parts of Quezon province, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go stepped up to provide immediate assistance to affected residents in Lucena City on Tuesday, 28 May.

Originally scheduled to attend the vibrant Pasayahan Festival, the senator, who is an adopted son of CALABARZON, redirected his efforts to support those in need due to the unforeseen devastation caused by the typhoon.

Senator Go’s Malasakit Team assisted the hardest-hit areas, distributing relief goods, such as grocery packs, shirts, vitamins and masks, to 500 affected households at the Special Programs Unit Covered Court. In coordination with Mayor Mark Alcala and Vice Mayor Roderick “Dondon” Alcala, their swift response and hands-on approach were met with gratitude from the local community.

Additionally, they assisted three bereaved families who lost their loved ones due to the typhoon.