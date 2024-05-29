Why Gerald Santos Is Grateful

He used to be this little boy from Navotas, Gerald Santos, the young man of 18 summers who inched his way to everyone’s consciousness with his no-frills singing. Santos, prior to being declared as the second season winner of GMA 7’s Pinoy Pop Superstar, always gave his chosen Filipino ballads a lot of feels and sincerity.
No wonder, Wency Cornejo’s iconic anthem, “Hanggang,” infused by Santos with aching and vulnerability, on that Araneta Coliseum stage during the finals became his own. The heartfelt rendition catapulted him to victory, as he bested the rhythm-and-blues vocal prowess of Aicelle Santos and the musical theater sound quality of his other worthy opponent Harry Santos.
This recollection flashed in my mind, as I saw the young man who occupied the center seat, all glowing, confident, with a cheerful smile, the now labeled “Prince of Ballads.” Gerald has indeed grown up into a fine young gentleman and a world-class Filipino artist and performer.
Santos has a concert that will happen at the Music Museum on 29 June, aptly billed Gerald Santos, Grateful! The concert is a celebration of his 18 years in the world of entertainment.
“We all know that being in show business is not easy undertaking. You must love it wholeheartedly so that you don’t give up, get tired with all the challenges and pressures,” Santos said. “This is a celebration of my 18 years as a singer and performer. I consider this a milestone. Para siyang debut, ‘di ba? (It’s like a debut concert, isn’t it?) That is why the title of the concert is such.”
Pop goes the world
What Santos believers, followers and loyalist can expect from the show? The Prince of Ballads said, “It is going to be a packed concert. The journey and highlights of my career are all in it. All the songs that best represents that season of my career, that is what the audiences will hear and enjoy.
“We’re starting with my Pinoy Pop Superstar journey. Originals songs I wrote will also be part of this segment. Of course, there is going to be a musical theater and Broadway songs portion. Pop songs will dominate the repertoire and there are current pieces that will definitely be wonderful surprises.”
His special guests for the show are GMA 7 chanteuse Rita Daniela and Filipino pop music icons Ogie Alcasid and Rey Valera.
Musical theater adventure
Santos’ last major concert happened some four years ago. Prior to that, he was the toast of the Miss Saigon international touring productions as Thuy. He not only rubbed elbows but worked side by side with the great Lea Salonga in the Atlantis’ production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street as Anthony Hope, which was shown in Manila and Singapore. He was the lead in I Will: The Musical, which was about the life of Dr. Willie Ong. He also did Thuy in the Denmark production of Miss Saigon.
He also flexed his acting muscles on the silver screen in the motion pictures Deception, Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told and Oras de Peligro.
Aside from all these, Santos was honored as the Aliw Awards Entertainer of The Year, not once, but twice.
Twinkle and glow
The twinkle in his eyes and that all-natural glow is courtesy of his non-showbiz girlfriend who will watch his Grateful concert.
“Her name is Grace and we met in New York,” Santos said. “We’ve been together since July last year.”
His inamorata is New York City-based and despite the long distance and difference in time zones, “the relation is going strong.”
“We are both committed to make it work,” Santos said. “The present and future of our relationship is very bright.”
Is she the one? Gerald smiled sweetly and answered, “Yes, she is the one.”
With regard to them tying the proverbial marital knot, Santos said: “There are already discussions. Kasi ako, I am not getting any younger, right? I am way pass my teeny bopper and twenty-something years.”
He further said: “It’s great to have that feeling na someone loves you, someone needs you, ‘di ba? Someone wants you in their life. This truth, and this feeling, is what I cherish the most.”
About Grace, Santos said, “She’s very supportive. Uh, she always makes a point na ina-appreciate niya ang mga trabaho ko, mga nagaganap sa career ko (she appreciates my work and what happens in my career), and she always gives me ‘yung ano, affirmation.”
“She will be here. She just came here last month, April. Babalik siya ng (She will return in) June,” added Gerald.
Gerald Santos, Grateful is written and directed by Rommel Ramilo and produce by Mhae Sarenas of EchoJam. Tickets are available at ticketworld.com.ph.