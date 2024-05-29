Why Gerald Santos Is Grateful

He used to be this little boy from Navotas, Gerald Santos, the young man of 18 summers who inched his way to everyone’s consciousness with his no-frills singing. Santos, prior to being declared as the second season winner of GMA 7’s Pinoy Pop Superstar, always gave his chosen Filipino ballads a lot of feels and sincerity.

No wonder, Wency Cornejo’s iconic anthem, “Hanggang,” infused by Santos with aching and vulnerability, on that Araneta Coliseum stage during the finals became his own. The heartfelt rendition catapulted him to victory, as he bested the rhythm-and-blues vocal prowess of Aicelle Santos and the musical theater sound quality of his other worthy opponent Harry Santos.

This recollection flashed in my mind, as I saw the young man who occupied the center seat, all glowing, confident, with a cheerful smile, the now labeled “Prince of Ballads.” Gerald has indeed grown up into a fine young gentleman and a world-class Filipino artist and performer.

Santos has a concert that will happen at the Music Museum on 29 June, aptly billed Gerald Santos, Grateful! The concert is a celebration of his 18 years in the world of entertainment.

“We all know that being in show business is not easy undertaking. You must love it wholeheartedly so that you don’t give up, get tired with all the challenges and pressures,” Santos said. “This is a celebration of my 18 years as a singer and performer. I consider this a milestone. Para siyang debut, ‘di ba? (It’s like a debut concert, isn’t it?) That is why the title of the concert is such.”

Pop goes the world

What Santos believers, followers and loyalist can expect from the show? The Prince of Ballads said, “It is going to be a packed concert. The journey and highlights of my career are all in it. All the songs that best represents that season of my career, that is what the audiences will hear and enjoy.

“We’re starting with my Pinoy Pop Superstar journey. Originals songs I wrote will also be part of this segment. Of course, there is going to be a musical theater and Broadway songs portion. Pop songs will dominate the repertoire and there are current pieces that will definitely be wonderful surprises.”

His special guests for the show are GMA 7 chanteuse Rita Daniela and Filipino pop music icons Ogie Alcasid and Rey Valera.