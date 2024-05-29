The Long Game Gap: Wood vs hybrid vs driving iron

This, admittedly, is the weakest part of my game. I might be wrong, but I would assume this could be true for most golfers.

What clubs deserve spots between my 3 wood and my longest iron? Let’s break it down.

Distance gaps

An ideal golf set composition would have clubs that cover distances in even increments.

Simply, from your driver to your highest lofted wedge, you should have a gap of 10 to 15 yards between each club.

Ideally. I’m sure most of us don’t have as consistent a gap between clubs and fortunately, that can be fixed with adjusting lofts on irons (if possible) and picking the correct clubs.

This, of course, can be done with the help of your trusted club fitter. My recent session with Jake Ong at Custom Clubmakers resulted in a slight strengthening of my gap wedge (bent to 2 degrees less loft) and a “prescription” to replace my current hybrid with a more lofted one.

Picking your poison

As mentioned, my long game gaps need filling.

For me, that means clubs to go in between my 3 wood and my 4 iron. Currently, I use a 2 hybrid for that gap. I carry my 3 wood 225-230 yards, and my 4 iron, I can hit 195-200 on a good swing.

During my fitting session, I was only carrying my 2 hybrid around 200-205, which made it redundant. It is pointless to have two clubs that hit the same or close to the same distances.

Jake suggested that my hybrid’s loft was the issue — it had too little loft.

A higher lofted club like a 3 hybrid would actually cover more distance because it would launch higher and carry further.

The higher loft would also mean it would be easier to hit well. Having actual yardages and launch, spin and carry data help greatly in deciding what clubs should make the cut.

So before going club shopping, a visit to a fitter is a must!

Now my choices are quite targeted and easy. I just need to pick a proper lofted hybrid and I’m done.

But for others, the choice for long clubs might be a little more confusing. To which, the question might be: Should I get a hybrid, a driving iron or an additional fairway wood?

I also went through this decision and let me share the process of elimination I used.

Driving irons

Let’s be realistic, long irons have no place in our bags unless we are elite amateurs.

I am definitely not on that level, and I knew that as early as my early 20s. Sure I can hit a 3 iron, even a 1 iron for fun.

But it would be idiotic to include it in my bag. There was a time (college) when I carried a Callaway X-14 1 iron and used it as a driving iron. But even when I was swinging it at my fastest, it was a one-trick pony and was eventually replaced by a more practical 4th wedge. Today’s driving irons are far easier to hit, so it might make sense for some.

I tried, and eventually sold a Taylormade GAPR driving iron. I honestly could not hit it high enough or consistently enough to add it to my bag.

Driving irons are great for faster swingers, for golfers who hit it too high or “balloon” woods and hybrids.

They were great off the tee, but I could also hit my 3 wood and hybrid off the tee with more consistent results.

In my opinion, for the vast majority, with average swing speeds, you’ll just hit low pushes with driving irons so don’t bother.

Fairway woods

Another option would be 5, 7, or even 9 woods. These were quite popular in the 90s, especially the 7 and 9 woods. They’re easy to hit off the deck and from the rough. Even on the PGA Tour, 7 woods are back in fashion.

But I had a tendency to hit these too high especially off the tee. I also had difficulty visually and mentally when hitting woods off tight lies.

I felt they would bounce off the ground or I would top the ball trying to help it up or trying to “sweep” it off the ground. So my aversion to fairway woods is more mental than anything. They should definitely be part of your long game choices.

Hybrids

My happy compromise between fairway woods and driving irons are hybrids. Small enough to inspire confidence from different lies, but big enough and more importantly, with weights low and back to help get the ball up.

I have a tendency to draw my hybrid but I can also intentionally fade it so workability is not an issue. I don’t hit my hybrid too high and can hit low bullets if needed.

Like I mentioned above, my only issue is distance redundancy so I need to replace my 2 hybrid with a 3 hybrid.

I am also swinging a little slower than before, so I am also considering replacing my 4 iron with a 5 hybrid.

I can hit my 4 iron well 3 out of 5 times, and that is if the lie is good. If I can replace it with the club that I can hit well 4 out 5 times and will work on all sorts of lies, then it is a no-brainer.

As the saying goes “there are no pictures in the scorecard”. Use what is best for your game and play with what lowers your scores.

Get fit and get real

Have you checked your yardage gaps? We are only allowed 14 clubs so it would be a waste if you have clubs that do the same task or deliver the same result. Do you have “vanity” clubs? It’s time to replace that 1 iron with a more practical club.

Book a fitting session with your favorite fitter. Make the swings, see the data and see where you need to fill gaps. My concerns are with my long clubs, yours might be in the wedges or just loft or lie adjustments in the irons.

It is always more fun playing our favorite game when our equipment suits our needs.

Enjoy your next round!