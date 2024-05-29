SPD chief orders manhunt against road-rage killer

Southern Police District Director, BGen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete, yesterday ordered a manhunt against the driver of a luxury car who shot dead a family driver along EDSA in Makati City due to a road rage incident on Tuesday afternoon.

The report showed that the incident happened on 28 May 2024 at around 2:30 p.m. along Ayala EDSA, southbound tunnel, in Barangay Urdaneta, Makati City.

The victim was a 65-year old family driver, driving a white multipurpose vehicle (MPV), while the suspect was riding a black Mercedes Benz who shot the former through the car window on the driver's side.

The victim lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to hit the curb and several motorcycles, while the suspect quickly escaped from the scene, the report said. The victim’s passengers, a woman and a child, were assisted by a passing motorcycle rider.

The passenger said they came from Bonifacio Global City and were about to enter the tunnel, while a black Mercedes Benz was on its way up to Ayala when a shot rang out.

Rosete strongly condemns the senseless act of violence, saying, “Initial investigations reveal that this incident stemmed from a road rage altercation, which escalated to a fatal shooting by an unknown suspect driving a black Mercedes Benz with plate number BCS77. The suspect's reckless actions have not only claimed a life but have also brought fear and distress to our community.”

The SPD chief extend his deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim and made an assurance that they are fully committed to using all available resources to ensure that justice is served.

“Our joint operatives are currently conducting a hot pursuit operation to apprehend the suspect. Comprehensive investigations, including ballistic examinations and verification of the vehicle and firearm ownership, are underway,” said Rosete.

Meanwhile, P/Col. Jessie Tamayo, deputy district director for administration, said they already knew the identity of the owner of the Black Mercedes Benz and they are in the process of collating all information on the case.

Rosete, on the other hand, remind motorists and drivers to exercise patience, caution, and respect while on the road to avoid road rage incidents.